19-year-old woman kidnapped from Georgia Waffle House parking lot, deputies say
By WSBTV.com News Staff,
5 days ago
Georgia deputies are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman and a man who they believe kidnapped her outside a Waffle House.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Zkyla Avonce Rhodes was last seen with 59-year-old Willie Walker in the restaurant’s parking lot off 2057 Gordon Highway in Augusta around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
WJBF-TV in Augusta reported a witness saw Walker grab Rhodes and drag her into his car. The witness also said Walker pointed a gun at them.
