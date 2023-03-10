Open in App
Augusta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

19-year-old woman kidnapped from Georgia Waffle House parking lot, deputies say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjLsB_0lERVHzd00

Georgia deputies are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman and a man who they believe kidnapped her outside a Waffle House.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Zkyla Avonce Rhodes was last seen with 59-year-old Willie Walker in the restaurant’s parking lot off 2057 Gordon Highway in Augusta around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

WJBF-TV in Augusta reported a witness saw Walker grab Rhodes and drag her into his car. The witness also said Walker pointed a gun at them.

Deputies say Rhodes is believed to be in danger. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a blue jean jacket.

Walker was last seen driving a dark Chevrolet Malibu or Chevrolet Cruz.

This is not the first kidnapping that the 59-year-old has been connected to. Walker was accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting another woman in 2022, WJBF reported .

Anyone with information on the location of Rhodes or Walker is urged to contact Investigator Tyler Steerman or any violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1080.

Comments / 0
