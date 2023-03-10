Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
Cheddar News

Good2Know: Elon Musk Is Building a Town & Superconductor Breakthrough

By Cheddar,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFUIH_0lERVG6u00

"

Here are some Cheddar News' headlines that are Good2Know. SUPERCONDUCTOR BREAKTHROUGH
Researchers at the University of Rochester report that they've made a major breakthrough in the technology of superconductors, which could lead to a slew of innovations in the energy sector, including better batteries and more-efficient power grids. The crux of the breakthrough is that the scientists have created a superconductor that can operate at room temperature, rather than in sub-zero conditions. In short, such a device would make it a lot easier to move electricity through wires with less resistance and energy loss.
ELON MUSK IS BUILDING A TOWN Elon Musk is reportedly acquiring thousands of acres of land in Texas with the goal of launching a company town for his employees. Entities connected to Musk have purchased at least 3,500 acres outside of Austin and are trying to incorporate under the name "Snailbrook." The name is apparently a reference to Musk's tunneling company Boring Co. A Wall Street Journal report noted that Musk is trying to provide affordable homes for employees for all three of his companies, SpaceX, Tesla, and Boring Co., which all have offices and plants in the area. "
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Texas Announces Takeover of Houston Schools, Stirring Anger
Houston, TX14 hours ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fashion Maven Melissa Rivers Talks Academy Awards & Hollywood Glam
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
A North Carolina pastor narrowly escaped death after his wife stopped doctors from prematurely harvesting his organs
Wilkesboro, NC5 days ago
Another catalytic converter thief killed under car
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL1 day ago
I bought a puppy for hundreds of dollars – then I realized I had been duped, the picture I was sent was a red flag
Baltimore, MD3 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy