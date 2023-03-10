Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Murdaugh housekeeper’s son wants mother’s body exhumed to see ‘if there is any foul play’

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgNZO_0lERUxaa00

The son of a housekeeper who worked for Alex Murdaugh’s family and died after a fall at their home in 2018 wants his mother’s body exhumed to determine if she was a victim of foul play.

>> Read more trending news

Michael “Tony” Satterfield told Chris Cuomo this week that he wants his mother’s body exhumed “to see if there’s any foul play or anything.”

Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury finds attorney guilty of murder of wife, son

Maggie Murdaugh called 911 on Feb. 2, 2018, to report that Satterfield, 57, had stumbled over their dogs and fallen backward down a set of brick steps that lead up to the family’s home.

Satterfield died two weeks later.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were the only ones at the home when Satterfield fell. The two were murdered in June 2021. Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, was found guilty of their murders last week in South Carolina.

Murdaugh, 54, is serving two life sentences for murdering his wife and son.

Cops probe 2018 death of Murdaugh family housekeeper amid arrest in dad’s botched suicide

While the incident was not reported to the coroner in 2018, and there was no autopsy performed at the time, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said that a coroner had found inconsistencies surrounding Satterfield’s death.

Tony Satterfield told Cuomo that while he wanted his mother’s body exhumed, he did not believe his mother was murdered. He did say that he felt “betrayed” and “shocked” that Murdaugh secretly collected millions in insurance payouts without giving any of the money to him or his siblings.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Here's What Happened to the Dogs Who Witnessed the Murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh
Islandton, SC12 days ago
Alex Murdaugh’s brother: convicted killer ‘not telling the truth’ about double murders
Islandton, SC8 days ago
Who is Brooklynn White? What we know about Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend
Hilton Head Island, SC9 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buster Murdaugh collapsed outside court after sitting stone-faced through dad’s 6-week murder trial: source
Walterboro, SC12 days ago
Mom Mourns Death of 6-Month-Old Daughter Who Was Both a Quadruplet and Identical Twin: 'So Proud of Her'
Boston, MA15 days ago
The Body Of A Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Was Found In the Woods, And A Police Officer Has Been Accused Of Concealing Her Death
Doraville, GA29 days ago
Inmate in Texas executed for stabbing his wife to death, drowning her daughter in bathtub in 2009
Huntsville, TX8 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX11 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO27 days ago
Ohio woman guilty of drowning grandmother in kitchen sink to avoid putting her in nursing home
Eaton, OH9 days ago
Buster Murdaugh’s Girlfriend Reports ‘Frightening’ YouTuber to Cops
Hilton Head Island, SC5 days ago
Alabama parents charged in death of infant boy who died from ‘methamphetamine toxicity,’ authorities say
Tuscaloosa, AL5 days ago
UPDATE: Detroit police say parents of child found abandoned have been located
Detroit, MI22 days ago
Woman found dead in cabin on Carnival Sunshine cruise ship traveling from Bahamas to South Carolina
Charleston, SC9 days ago
15-Year-Old Georgia Girl Is Apparently Shot in Head While in Bed, 3 Suspects Arrested
Peachtree City, GA20 days ago
Murdaugh family still buried in temporary graves almost two years after slayings
Islandton, SC15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy