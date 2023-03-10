Open in App
Nashua, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH woman accused of bilking elderly family member out of $50,000

By Natalie Khait,

5 days ago
A New Hampshire woman is being accused of bilking an elderly family member out of $50,000

According to police, on January 25 officers responded to a home in Nashua for a report of a Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services letter.

In the letter, it said that Christine Sullivan, 60 took $50,000.00 from an elderly family member.

In an initial investigation done by Nashua Police, it was determined that in December 2022 withdrew funds from a bank account that belonged to the family member for purposes that were not for the benefit of that family member.

Sullivan was arrested on March 9 and is being charged with financial exploitation of an elderly adult.

Following her arrest, police upgraded charges to a Class A Felony based on more than $1,500.00 being taken.

A Class A Felony is punishable by up to 15 years in State Prison excluding fines.

Sullivan was released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South on April 6.

Nashua Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

