Open in App
Douglasville, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Justus Terry: From viral middle school sensation to solidly committed ‘Dawg in the 2025 class

By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fl4LS_0lERR8HB00

Justus “Jay” Terry garnered some national buzz even before he was known as a very talented young player at Manchester High School in Douglasville.

Before his name started to circle around the state, he garnered national media attention. It was for a viral Instagram post that was even tweeted out by the Sports Illustrated “Monday Morning Quarterback” blog.

Terry was depicted as a young player with a physique seemingly chiseled by CGI.

It was nothing shocking. Terry was already at the 6-foot-5 mark and weighed 240 pounds in the fall of his eighth-grade season.

“I didn’t expect that or wasn’t meaning for it to go viral,” Terry said. “I wasn’t going to post it. But my brother - shout out to him - told me that I needed to post it. When I posted it, my phone just instantly started ringing. I was shocked. Because I never have been a part of anything like that before.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Douglasville, GA newsLocal Douglasville, GA
High school football player, 2 other teens arrested on murder charges after ‘Sweet 16′ shooting
Douglasville, GA13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kirby Smart, Georgia players speak out on team culture questions: ‘It feels like a slap in the face’
Atlanta, GA19 hours ago
95.5 WSB’s Scott Slade inducted into Georgia Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
What we learned on the first day of spring practice for Georgia football
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Jeremiah Smith: Nation’s No. 1 WR reflects on UGA visit, Ohio State commitment and Dylan Raiola
Athens, GA2 days ago
More metro Atlanta area residents raising chickens to beat high cost of eggs
Decatur, GA6 hours ago
Family of UGA student asks for prayers after frightening medical emergency on spring break trip
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
‘I never moved in it’: Meek Mill selling Atlanta-area 8 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom mansion
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
It’s raining in… my garage!
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
12-year-old girl banned from metro Atlanta Walmart for eating a sucker without paying for it
Milton, GA2 days ago
Family of murdered nightclub owner raises reward amount to $250K for info on suspect
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
4 teens arrested after talking stolen car for joyride in downtown Atlanta
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Family fears 25-year-old Gwinnett woman missing for months was kidnapped
Lilburn, GA2 days ago
Buffalo Wild Wings has hilarious response to lawsuit claiming boneless wings aren’t wings
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
25 arrested for violent ‘gang war,’ 1 suspect on the run, Gwinnett police say
Duluth, GA2 days ago
Police arrest man who may know what happened to GA businessman found wrapped in rug
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Driver accused of plowing into 2 construction workers near I-75 arrested, police say
Marietta, GA13 hours ago
Independent autopsy shows activist killed after shooting trooper was shot 14 times
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Gwinnett driver caught going double the speed limit. He says it was for an emission test
Duluth, GA9 hours ago
Man dies after walking out of house fire, getting into shootout with deputies
Talking Rock, GA17 hours ago
Ga. woman arrested after deputies find 20 pounds of crystal meth in her home
Lagrange, GA1 day ago
Man on the run for nearly 6 years arrested for shooting gun in crowded Floyd County bar
Rome, GA2 days ago
Two arrested in quadruple murder in Dallas apartment, infant found safe inside
Dallas, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy