Justus Terry: From viral middle school sensation to solidly committed ‘Dawg in the 2025 class
By Jeff Sentell, DawgNation,
5 days ago
Justus “Jay” Terry garnered some national buzz even before he was known as a very talented young player at Manchester High School in Douglasville.
Before his name started to circle around the state, he garnered national media attention. It was for a viral Instagram post that was even tweeted out by the Sports Illustrated “Monday Morning Quarterback” blog.
Terry was depicted as a young player with a physique seemingly chiseled by CGI.
It was nothing shocking. Terry was already at the 6-foot-5 mark and weighed 240 pounds in the fall of his eighth-grade season.
“I didn’t expect that or wasn’t meaning for it to go viral,” Terry said. “I wasn’t going to post it. But my brother - shout out to him - told me that I needed to post it. When I posted it, my phone just instantly started ringing. I was shocked. Because I never have been a part of anything like that before.”
Comments / 0