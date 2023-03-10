Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Murdaugh housekeeper’s son wants mother’s body exhumed to see ‘if there is any foul play’

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRWqC_0lERQvxy00

The son of a housekeeper who worked for Alex Murdaugh’s family and died after a fall at their home in 2018 wants his mother’s body exhumed to determine if she was a victim of foul play.

>> Read more trending news

Michael “Tony” Satterfield told Chris Cuomo this week that he wants his mother’s body exhumed “to see if there’s any foul play or anything.”

Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury finds attorney guilty of murder of wife, son

Maggie Murdaugh called 911 on Feb. 2, 2018, to report that Satterfield, 57, had stumbled over their dogs and fallen backward down a set of brick steps that lead up to the family’s home.

Satterfield died two weeks later.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were the only ones at the home when Satterfield fell. The two were murdered in June 2021. Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, was found guilty of their murders last week in South Carolina.

Murdaugh, 54, is serving two life sentences for murdering his wife and son.

Cops probe 2018 death of Murdaugh family housekeeper amid arrest in dad’s botched suicide

While the incident was not reported to the coroner in 2018, and there was no autopsy performed at the time, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said that a coroner had found inconsistencies surrounding Satterfield’s death.

Tony Satterfield told Cuomo that while he wanted his mother’s body exhumed, he did not believe his mother was murdered. He did say that he felt “betrayed” and “shocked” that Murdaugh secretly collected millions in insurance payouts without giving any of the money to him or his siblings.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Here's What Happened to the Dogs Who Witnessed the Murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh
Islandton, SC12 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buster Murdaugh collapsed outside court after sitting stone-faced through dad’s 6-week murder trial: source
Walterboro, SC12 days ago
Leaked video of LSU student Madison Brooks before her death is ‘shameful,’ mom’s attorney says
Baton Rouge, LA18 days ago
Police Say Mother's Fatal 90-Foot Fall From Niagara Falls With Her Son Is Not Believed to Be an Accident
Niagara Falls, NY25 days ago
Alaska woman pleads guilty to killing 'best friend' after man catfished her and offered to pay $9 million for murder videos
Anchorage, AK25 days ago
Inmate in Texas executed for stabbing his wife to death, drowning her daughter in bathtub in 2009
Huntsville, TX8 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
Ex-inmate: Murdaugh’s likely prison is dangerous
Walterboro, SC11 days ago
Orange County woman’s 6-month gambling spree at Wynn Las Vegas funded by $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV25 days ago
Wife of doctor who drove family off cliff in Tesla urges prosecutors not to try him
Redwood City, CA29 days ago
Gabby Petito Lawsuit Reveals Brian Laundrie Was ‘Mental and Emotional Threat’ Weeks Before Murder
Moab, UT13 days ago
Michigan morgue employee broke into dead people's homes: police
Detroit, MI13 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy