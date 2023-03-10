Lamar Jackson breaks his silence with bold comment

Ever since the Baltimore Ravens decided to place a non-exclusive franchise tag on star quarterback Lamar Jackson, leading to all sorts of drama as no team across the league gave him an offer sheet, Jackson had been silent, making no public comments and not even sending any original tweets. But he broke that silence with a tweet on Thursday night.

This week, Hard Rock Sports Book shared a pretty wild stat about Lamar Jackson, comparing him to several other quarterbacks who put up incredible passing numbers through their first 61 starts.

“QBs in NFL history with a 96+ passer rating and 100+ pass TD in their first 61 starts:

LAMAR JACKSON

Patrick Mahomes

Dan Marino

Aaron Rodgers

Deshaun Watson

Lamar isn’t a running QB. He’s a great QB who can run,” Hard Rock Sports Book shared in a tweet.

Jackson saw the tweet, and apparently thought it was worth a share, writing “Good Company,” with a red heart emoji.

Fair or not, Jackson is going to have to continue to prove his value in the coming season if he’s going to earn himself the sort of contract he wants. But stats like this prove that he deserves to be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

[ Lamar Jackson ]

