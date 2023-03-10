Town Board Approves $402K of ARPA Funds for Projects

LEWISBORO, N.Y. - At a work session held as part of its regular meeting on Feb. 27, the Lewisboro Town Board discussed parks and recreation capital improvements and ways to fund them, including borrowing, using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds or a combination.

After a 45-minute discussion, the board approved an allocation of $402,000 for future projects, which includes $395,470 for improvements to parks, generator purchases and new roofs. This would leave $533,000 of the $1.284 million in ARPA funds the town received for future use, as $350,000 has been put toward the new playground at Town Park.

The breakdown in allocations includes $55,000 for pool equipment; $75,000 for baseball field backstops at Fox Valley, Onatru and Vista parks; $100,000 for bathroom updates at Onatru; a new shed for $12,000 at Town Park and a new roof on the shop barn where town equipment is stored. This path was chosen rather than the initial proposal to borrow the amount.

Potential future projects discussed were installing pickleball courts ($300,000) at the former tennis courts at Town Park, as well as a new bath house at the town pool ($500,000).

The board also decided to delay driveway paving at Town Park, which is estimated to cost $125,000.

ARPA funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and the deadline to spend the funds is Dec. 31, 2026. Funds can be used for water, sewer and infrastructure improvements, including revitalizing parks, roads and road maintenance, among other items.

Town Supervisor Tony Gonçalves noted that the Association of Towns has advised municipalities consider using ARPA funds for more unique projects, amenities and infrastructure needs that would be less likely available for future grants and to improve longer term assets.

Wood Debris at Salt Dome

Highway Superintendent Peter Ripperger said the removal of wood debris at the Salt Dome on Spring Street owned by the town has become an emergency due to its significant size, combustible nature and hazard to employees and wetlands.

The work to remove the wood debris went out for quotes, not formal bids, because of the emergency situation. The job was awarded to the lowest bidder, Tremson Landclearing Corp. of Brewster, for $54,000 and will be paid under the department’s existing debris removal budget.

Councilwoman Andrea Rendo asked Ripperger why this was suddenly an emergency when the wood pile had been a problem for some time. He said that although the project was put out to bid in August, no company at the time met the insurance requirements. He stated given the height and magnitude now of almost two years of accumulation, it needs to be removed.

Councilman Daniel Welsh, in reply to a letter from Carol Cernak, caretaker of Farvue Farm, questioning why former processor Hickory Homes shouldn’t take the debris, asked whether it was the former processor’s responsibility. Ripperger said they had taken everything that was theirs and the town’s two years ago.

Town Attorney Greg Folchetti noted the added concerns about regulatory enforcement by the DEP and the statute that allows awarding a government contract on an emergency basis without competitive bidding.

The board unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the work to proceed and Tremson is expected to complete the work completed within 30 days of signing a contract.

The board also approved a resolution to award Horticultural Asset Management Inc. (HMI) of North Carolina a contract to remove dead ash trees in Lewisboro and haul them away at a cost of $59,940. Its subcontractor, Alpine Tree Service of Hopewell Junction, will be responsible for the work.

SAM Grant

Supervisor Tony Gonçalves announced a preliminary application for a $100,000 System for Award Management (SAM) grant to help pay for putting in a water disinfection system at the bathrooms at Fox Valley Park. He noted the health department wants it and could shut the bathrooms down if not addressed. The water is tested at the beginning of the spring season and monthly. Goncalves would also like to look into making it a year-round facility and not board it up in the winter by adding a small heating system. The grant also would pay for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades to the bathrooms.

Second Tax Exemption Public Hearing

The board held its second public hearing on a proposed amendment that would enable volunteer emergency services workers to seek a property tax exemption after serving two years, rather than five.

After hearing three public comments in favor of the proposal, the board voted unanimously to pass the measure to provide a real property tax exemption of 10% on the assessed valuation of property owned by an enrolled member of an incorporated volunteer fire company, fire department or incorporated voluntary ambulance after a minimum of two years of service.

Vista Fire Chief Jeff Peck sent a letter in support, saying it was not self-serving but sounded the alarm to the decline in recruitment and retention of volunteers and hoped the exemption would be an incentive for new members and to retain personnel. He noted the total number of members who would benefit from the change of a five-year service requirement to two years would only be four.

Vista Hamlet Stewardship Council Formed

Daniela Goldman, a Vista resident for 15 years, spoke about the formation of Vista Hamlet Stewardship Council to raise funds to help development of the community, improvement of the Vista Community Park, and Vista Hamlet overall. The first fundraising event will be there on March 25 and will be a free Easter egg hunt. Face painting and arts and crafts will be on tap, as well. They have already cut down brush and cleared the park with the help of the Lewisboro Baseball Association and Vista Troop 101 Boy Scouts.



