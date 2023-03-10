Open in App
Town Board Authorizes Cultural Review for Underhill Farm

By Sophia Caselnova,

5 days ago

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A resolution was passed authorizing Historical Perspectives, Inc. to perform a cultural review for the proposed Underhill Farm project at the Town Board meeting on Feb. 28.

Historical Perspectives, Inc. is a cultural resources consulting firm based out of Westport, CT. that offers a variety of archaeological and historic structure services.
The company entered into an agreement with the town to provide these services on an on-call basis.

In addition to agreeing to work with Historical Perspectives, Inc., officials also executed a contract to work with Thaler Reilly Wilson Architecture & Preservation, LLP in a resolution on Feb. 7.

The town board “determined that Historical Perspectives, Inc. and Thaler Reilly Wilson Architecture & Preservation, LLP demonstrated the most appropriate understanding of the required services and needs of the Town, and have distinct expertise in aspects of cultural resource planning,” according to the resolution.

In a proposal dated Feb. 27, Historical Perspectives, Inc. has proposed to perform a cultural resource review pursuant to the on-call agreement for an amount of no more than $2,900 with a potential public meeting for $500.

The total cost shall be reimbursed by the project’s applicant, Unicorn Contracting, as part of the cost of the applications review, according to the resolution.

“We’ve hired the two consultants to fill a gap we have in our review capabilities in terms of cultural and historical review,” said John Tegeder, Director of Planning. “They’re going to bring a lot of extra expertise that we don’t have on our own and they’ll bring a lot of professional knowledge to the table that will aid both the planning board and town board in the review of projects that have that need. We’re looking forward to working with both of them.”

