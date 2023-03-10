Murdaugh housekeeper’s son wants mother’s body exhumed to see ‘if there is any foul play’

The son of a housekeeper who worked for Alex Murdaugh’s family and died after a fall at their home in 2018 wants his mother’s body exhumed to determine if she was a victim of foul play.

Michael “Tony” Satterfield told Chris Cuomo this week that he wants his mother’s body exhumed “to see if there’s any foul play or anything.”

Maggie Murdaugh called 911 on Feb. 2, 2018, to report that Satterfield, 57, had stumbled over their dogs and fallen backward down a set of brick steps that lead up to the family’s home.

Satterfield died two weeks later.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were the only ones at the home when Satterfield fell. The two were murdered in June 2021. Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, was found guilty of their murders last week in South Carolina.

Murdaugh, 54, is serving two life sentences for murdering his wife and son.

While the incident was not reported to the coroner in 2018, and there was no autopsy performed at the time, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said that a coroner had found inconsistencies surrounding Satterfield’s death.

Tony Satterfield told Cuomo that while he wanted his mother’s body exhumed, he did not believe his mother was murdered. He did say that he felt “betrayed” and “shocked” that Murdaugh secretly collected millions in insurance payouts without giving any of the money to him or his siblings.