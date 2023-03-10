Open in App
San Diego County, CA
See more from this location?
FOX 5 San Diego

Rain & wind arrive in San Diego County, again

By Amber Coakley,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpDNB_0lERNTU500

SAN DIEGO — Rain and winds are expected to make a gusty return to San Diego County Friday into Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Light precipitation is forecast to spread eastward and southward across the region Friday morning with the most significant rainfall expected to occur into the night. Weather officials say that will continue into Saturday with a wet morning anticipated.

How the recent storms impacted San Diego’s water supply in reservoirs

Rainfall levels across the county are expected to range from one-half to one inch near the coast, one to one and a half inches in the mountains, and one quarter of an inch or less in the high desert with less expected in the lower desert, NWS said.

As for winds, periods of strong gusts are expected to blow southwest to west in the mountains and deserts through Saturday. In the meantime, NWS says the strongest winds will be Friday morning along the lower desert slopes with gusts around 60 mph in some areas.

Be sure to grab your jackets Friday as widespread temperatures are expected to be several degrees cooler than Thursday across the region. On Saturday, however, NWS says temperatures will be several degrees warmer with Sunday expected to dryer and warmer.

Looking ahead to next week, weather officials have forecast a dry Monday with higher temperatures that are expected to continue through Thursday. There still may be bouts of rain in some areas Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
Moderate rainfall continues to soak San Diego, but a break is expected
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
San Diego rainfall totals: This area received over 5 inches of rain in two days
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Photos: San Diego battered by rain & wind
San Diego, CA9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Diego River flooding in Mission Valley
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
San Diego Swift Water Rescue on high alert as water swamps flood prone areas
San Diego, CA1 hour ago
More rain expected to hit San Diego, days after last storm
San Diego, CA2 days ago
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Flooding blocks road to North County homes
Escondido, CA4 hours ago
Torrey Highlands business forced to close due to ongoing leaks after storms
San Diego, CA14 hours ago
Road preparations begin ahead of storm
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Next Pacific Storm Will Be Stronger, with Rain Starting Tuesday Afternoon
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Encinitas residents worry more rain will make a giant sinkhole even worse
Encinitas, CA1 day ago
Fatal accident on I-8 while rain sweeps through region
Pine Valley, CA9 hours ago
North County sinkhole expands due to rain
Encinitas, CA4 days ago
Here’s the next Dump Day event in the San Diego area
San Diego, CA23 hours ago
Caltrans work to repair sinkhole underneath SR-78 in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA3 hours ago
Ocean Beach Pier remains closed
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Car crash into gas pipeline prompts evacuations; 1 hurt
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
San Diego water reservoirs levels at 128%
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Chula Vista is home to San Diego County's first Naloxone Vending Machine
Chula Vista, CA1 day ago
CHP Reports Another Jumper as the Coronado Bridge Awaits Barrier Project
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Missing girl, 3, found safe
Vista, CA1 day ago
Photographer Chris Mannerino captures incredible photos of Air Force One in San Diego
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Body Found in Marshy Area of Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA1 day ago
Man, woman sought in series of San Diego County vehicle burglaries
San Diego, CA1 day ago
1 seriously injured in 4-vehicle collision
San Diego, CA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy