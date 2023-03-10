Open in App
South Carolina State
See more from this location?
102.5 The Bone

Murdaugh housekeeper’s son wants mother’s body exhumed to see ‘if there is any foul play’

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qycgK_0lERNBqF00

The son of a housekeeper who worked for Alex Murdaugh’s family and died after a fall at their home in 2018 wants his mother’s body exhumed to determine if she was a victim of foul play.

>> Read more trending news

Michael “Tony” Satterfield told Chris Cuomo this week that he wants his mother’s body exhumed “to see if there’s any foul play or anything.”

Alex Murdaugh trial: Jury finds attorney guilty of murder of wife, son

Maggie Murdaugh called 911 on Feb. 2, 2018, to report that Satterfield, 57, had stumbled over their dogs and fallen backward down a set of brick steps that lead up to the family’s home.

Satterfield died two weeks later.

Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were the only ones at the home when Satterfield fell. The two were murdered in June 2021. Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s father, was found guilty of their murders last week in South Carolina.

Murdaugh, 54, is serving two life sentences for murdering his wife and son.

Cops probe 2018 death of Murdaugh family housekeeper amid arrest in dad’s botched suicide

While the incident was not reported to the coroner in 2018, and there was no autopsy performed at the time, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials said that a coroner had found inconsistencies surrounding Satterfield’s death.

Tony Satterfield told Cuomo that while he wanted his mother’s body exhumed, he did not believe his mother was murdered. He did say that he felt “betrayed” and “shocked” that Murdaugh secretly collected millions in insurance payouts without giving any of the money to him or his siblings.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Here's What Happened to the Dogs Who Witnessed the Murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh
Islandton, SC12 days ago
Alex Murdaugh fallout: Death of Buster Murdaugh's high school classmate back in spotlight after verdict
Islandton, SC18 hours ago
Where was Buster Murdaugh During the Murdaugh Murders?
Islandton, SC15 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ex-inmate: Murdaugh’s likely prison is dangerous
Walterboro, SC11 days ago
Inmate in Texas executed for stabbing his wife to death, drowning her daughter in bathtub in 2009
Huntsville, TX8 days ago
Maggie Murdaugh’s sister says Alex told her wife and son didn’t suffer in horrific murders
Walterboro, SC29 days ago
Alex Murdaugh sped up when he passed location where his slain wife's phone was found: witness
Islandton, SC26 days ago
Alex Murdaugh’s brother: convicted killer ‘not telling the truth’ about double murders
Islandton, SC8 days ago
Bombshell voicemail shows Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son found ‘bags of pills’ one month before murders
Islandton, SC26 days ago
Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Bombshell rehab call reveals Murdaugh confessing to ‘side of road’ shooting plot
Islandton, SC26 days ago
Mississippi man who went missing found with head severed, attorney says
Laurel, MS1 day ago
What Happens In The Final Moments Before Death
Buffalo, NY20 days ago
Buster Murdaugh’s Girlfriend Reports ‘Frightening’ YouTuber to Cops
Hilton Head Island, SC5 days ago
Parents in custody after leaving infant to freeze in car
Grand Haven, MI20 days ago
Murdaugh family still buried in temporary graves almost two years after slayings
Islandton, SC15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy