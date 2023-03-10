Open in App
Racine, MN
Bring Me The News

2 killed in head-on crash in southern Minnesota

By BringMeTheNews,

5 days ago

The collision happened on an icy highway near Racine.

The collision happened on an icy highway near Racine.

Two people were killed in a head-on collision Thursday on a highway in southern Minnesota.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 63 near Racine in Mower County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Thersea R. Fluteplayer, 27, of Flandreau, South Dakota and Rory D. Anderlik, 34, of Riceville, Iowa, were killed in the collision.

A 45-year-old Racine woman was injured in the crash and taken the hospital.

According to the State Patrol, Anderlik was a passenger in a Ford Fusion driven by Fluteplayer.

They were traveling northbound when they collided with the Racine driver's southbound Toyota Sienna.

Roads were icy and snow-covered when the crash happened and investigators do not believe alcohol was involved.

