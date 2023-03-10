Miley Cyrus Goes Bold & Unapologetic On 'Endless Summer Vacation'

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus ' highly-anticipated new album Endless Summer Vacation has arrived. On Friday, March 10th, fans finally got to hear everything Miley has to say in this new era of her life. After the lead single "Flowers" became one of the first hits of 2023 and sparked theories about how the song called out her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth , fans are back with more theories about the 9th track on the album, "Muddy Feet (ft. Sia )."

According to fans, Miley confirms that Liam cheated on her multiple through the specific lyrics. "And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase/ Now I know why you've been closing the curtains (Uh-uh)/ Get the f—k out of my house," she sings. However, not everything is about Liam and her divorce. At the center of the album is Miley moving on and her hope for new love and pleasure. The perfect example of that is her newest single, "River," which Miley released a music video for along with the album.

"It was a time in my life where I was going through a lot emotionally and personally," Miley said of the song. "Sometimes we just need a dance floor banger."

In addition to the album, Miley will also be starring in a Disney+ special called Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) . The special will premiere at 1:00 P.M. ET on Disney+ and Miley will debut her new music which, of course, will include a performance of her smash hit single "Flowers." The "music-focused performance special" will include seven new tracks from Endless Summer Vacation, one of her "chart-topping classic hits," and a collaboration with Rufus Wainwright , per Billboard .

Listen to Endless Summer Vacation in its entirety on iHeartRadio !