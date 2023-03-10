Floyd Mayweather Drops Nearly $200K Upgrading Stretched Rolls Royce Limo

Floyd Mayweather is, once again, living up to his nickname of "Money" ... dropping around $180K to upgrade a custom Rolls Royce limousine, complete with mink rugs and a 45-inch TV in the back!

TMZ Sports has learned the legendary boxer hit up his go-to car guy Obi Okeke , AKA Doctor Bugatti , to deck out the Rolls he purchased years back.

Mind you, the RR was already far from stock ... it was cut and stretched almost 10 feet when Floyd initially bought the vehicle.

But, that obviously wasn't enough for the undefeated boxer. TBE had Obi turn his luxury car into a "Netflix & Chill on wheels" ... as he placed an insane 2000-watt sound system and a 45" TV complete with Wi-Fi, in the back.

He also added a new engine, custom "TMT" wood interior, and mink floor mats that cost $44,000, totaling a $180K refurbish.

Mayweather regularly upgrades his "toys" ... remember, he had Okeke install an $18K mink fur-lined baby car seat to his (other) $345K+ Rolls Royce for his grandson, Kentrell Jr. , last July.

Of course, Floyd made hundreds of millions of dollars as a pro fighter, and is now doing exhibition fights across the world, and those fights also come with a hefty check.

It's good to be Money Mayweather! 💰💰💰