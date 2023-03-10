Open in App
Arizona State
USA TODAY

Odell Beckham Jr. will hold workout for perspective NFL teams

By Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY,

5 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to hold a workout for perspective NFL teams in Arizona on Friday. The veteran receiver missed the 2022 season due to an ACL injury.

Beckham hopes to showcase his improved health ahead of free agency. He is a top option in the 2023 free-agent class alongside available receivers Jakobi Meyers, JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Chark.

Last season, Beckham met with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. He was targeting a return with a Super Bowl contender. However, Beckham was unable to secure a deal and decided to sit out the remainder of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECAfL_0lERLUIO00
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has not played at all this season as he recovers from surgery on a torn ACL. Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

When healthy, Beckham is a dynamic NFL receiver. He experienced a career resurgence with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. Beckham hauled in 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns en route to a Super Bowl 56 appearance.

Beckham injured his knee in the Super Bowl. He planted his foot awkwardly and clutched his knee in discomfort. After medical evaluation, it was determined that Beckham tore his ACL on the play.

He has not played in 13 months.

NFL teams will monitor his upcoming workout. Beckham recently shared a training video running routes and snagging a one-handed catch. USA TODAY Sports reporter Nate Davis also ranked Beckham No. 10 on his list of top available NFL free agents.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowl receiver. How he fares in his workout could be the final piece in his quest to rejoin an NFL roster.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Odell Beckham Jr. will hold workout for perspective NFL teams

