wdhn.com

VIDEO: Explosives found in Coffee Co. barn, DCSO By Richard EverettAaron DixonRobert Smith, 5 days ago

By Richard EverettAaron DixonRobert Smith, 5 days ago

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — Multiple Departments responded to a rural property in Coffee County after a man reported he found Vietnam-era explosives in a ...