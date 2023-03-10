Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter fuel dating rumors at Miley Cyrus’ album party

The “Treat You Better” singer, 24, had a beverage in his hand as he wore a brown suede jacket, a white tank top, beige pants and woven loafers.
Meanwhile, the “Nonsense” songstress, 23, sparkled in a black velvet mini dress with silver detailing. She accessorized with tights, a silver shoulder bag and matching stilettos.
Both artists wore big grins on their faces and didn’t try to stay under the radar when they called it a night together, though there were no signs of PDA.
Mendes and Carpenter first sparked relationship speculation in February when the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi received a tip that the duo looked “verrry comfortable” while “clearly on a date” at Horses in Los Angeles.
Mendes was previously rumored to be dating his 51-year-old chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, since last summer. He was even spotted going shirtless on a hike with her just days before his public hangouts with Carpenter.
The “Stitches” crooner most famously dated Camila Cabello. They broke up in November 2021 after two years together.
“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the “Señorita” collaborators wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.
The now-exes added, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
Comments / 0