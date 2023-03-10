Open in App
West Monroe, LA
Overnight Ouachita Parish traffic stop lands man in jail; allegedly possessed 50 Fentanyl pills and other narcotics

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

5 days ago
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 9:22 PM, officers of the West Monroe Police Department observed a vehicle traveling north on Jonesboro Road. According to officials, the vehicle failed to dim its high beams while passing oncoming traffic.

Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Henry J. Mack Jr. As police talked to Mack, they allegedly observed a burnt marijuana cigarette in the ashtray of the vehicle.

Authorities gained consent to search the vehicle and located the following items:

  • Five additional marijuana cigarettes
  • 33 grams of marijuana divided into several bags
  • 84.2 grams of methamphetamine divided into multiple bags
  • 50 Fentanyl pills
  • A grinder
  • Narcan
  • $817 in cash

According to police, Mack took ownership of the narcotics and allegedly advised authorities that he sells narcotics. Mack was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

