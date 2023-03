anonymouseagle.com

Big East Tournament Game Thread: #1 Marquette vs #4 Connecticut By Brewtown Andy, 5 days ago

By Brewtown Andy, 5 days ago

THE VITALS: #1 Marquette Golden Eagles (26-6, 17-3 Big East) vs #4 Connecticut Huskies (25-7, 13-7 Big East) THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, ...