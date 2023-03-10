Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
WTAJ

The Cure announces Pennsylvania tour stop

By Kaylee Fuller,

5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — English rock band The Cure announced that they will be making a stop in Pennsylvania for their “Song Of A Lost World Tour” this summer.

The Cure will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Country music star Chris Stapleton bringing his tour to the Bryce Jordan Center

Tickets go on sale on March 17 at 12 p.m.

The English rock band has been around since 1978 and is known for their hit songs such as “a Forest,” “Just Like Heaven,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

