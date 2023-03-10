The Cure announces Pennsylvania tour stop

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — English rock band The Cure announced that they will be making a stop in Pennsylvania for their “Song Of A Lost World Tour” this summer.

The Cure will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on March 17 at 12 p.m.

The English rock band has been around since 1978 and is known for their hit songs such as “a Forest,” “Just Like Heaven,” and “Boys Don’t Cry.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.