Miley Cyrus Brings Edgy Glamour in Ombre Gown With Sinuous Silver Chains to Versace Fall 2023 Fashion Show in Los Angeles

Miley Cyrus made an ethereal arrival to the Versace fashion show on Thursday in Los Angeles in a flowy, one-shoulder gown with a standout pink and black ombre effect. The floor-length gown also included edgy details, with silver chains adorning her chest, neckline and skirt. Cyrus collaborated with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on her look.

Versace RTW Fall 2023

Cyrus embraced a two-tone black and blond hairstyle and wore black eyeliner that gave her lids a cat-eye shape.

Miley Cyrus at the Versace fall 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show on March 9 in West Hollywood.

Paris Hilton, Pamela Anderson and Jeff Bezos were among the other guests. WWD reported the fashion show presented “a strong collection pushing power tailoring, pure shapes and a lot of black — for men and women.”

Cyrus released her break-up-themed single “Flowers,” this year, a part of her eighth studio album “Endless Summer Vacation,” which will be released on Friday. To coordinate with the album, Cyrus, whose breakthrough role was in the 2006 Disney series “Hannah Montana,” is releasing “Miley Cyrus Endless Summer Vacation Backyard Sessions” on Disney+. The event special, which will debut at 1 p.m. ET, will include Cyrus performing songs off her newest album and weave in interviews.

To kick off 2023, Cyrus hosted her “ Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party ,” which broadcasted on NBC. She tapped her legendary godmother Dolly Parton to cohost the special and included performances by Latto, Rae Sremmurd and Sia. Cyrus looked to custom Gucci, Versace and vintage Bob Mackie for her looks.

Versace’s fall 2023 runway included a star-studded front row featuring Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Elton John and Tan France. The brand’s Los Angeles show, featuring both men’s and women’s collections, was originally scheduled for Friday, however it was changed to an earlier date due to unfavorable weather conditions expected in Los Angeles.

