Savannah Morning News

Former Savannah Police chief advances to full Senate for confirmation to U.S. Marshals Service

By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News,

5 days ago

Minter's nearly four-year tenure with the Savannah Police Department was marked by police-involved shootings, an exodus of veteran officers from the force, and plummeting morale among officers

Savannah Morning News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AOKJt_0lER8G2M00

Former Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter moves one step closer to being named U. S. Marshal for the Southern District of Georgia, replacing David L. Lyons, whose four-year term has expired.

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced by voice vote five nominees, including Minter, for consideration by the full Senate for confirmation. Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff serves on the committee.

Minter, whose nearly four-year tenure with the Savannah Police Department was marked by police-involved shootings, an exodus of veteran officers from the force, and plummeting morale among officers, was nominated for the U.S. Marshals Service by President Joe Biden in May 2022. Minter resigned from SPD in late June 2022 to concentrate on the nomination process.

Step Away:Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter will resign, focus on U.S. Marshal confirmation

Lack of transparency, culture of fear:Savannah Police officers rate Chief Minter's performance

The process hit a snag when his nomination was returned to the President's office for reconsideration and re-nomination in January. No details were disclosed as to why Minter’s nomination didn’t advance along with the other three nominees submitted at the same time. According to previous reporting by Adam Van Brimmer, of the eight nominees submitted prior to Aug. 1, 2022, Minter's was the only one not advanced to the full Senate and six nominees sent to the Senate after Minter are now in federal posts.

After Minter stepped away, City Manager Jay Melder appointed Lenny Gunther, a 22-year veteran of the department, as interim chief. Melder named Gunther to the top position late last year.

