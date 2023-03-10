Open in App
KSN News

How to deal with daylight saving time and its impacts on the body

By Allen FosterBestReviews,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVb2r_0lER81si00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The origin of daylight saving time

While Benjamin Franklin jokingly proposed regulations requiring Parisians to become early risers in a 1784 essay, he did not invent daylight saving time. The one-hour shift was introduced in the United States in 1918 under the Standard Time Act to save on fuel costs.

Unfortunately, the body has a rigid internal rhythm. Even a 60-minute shift in that cycle can create havoc on everything from the ability to sleep to appetite. Fortunately, Dr. Michael Huynh, M.D. knows what happens to the body when we “spring forward” and he has some advice to help you combat the effects of losing that hour.

In this article: Hatch Restore , HoMedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine and Nature Made Melatonin .

Why is losing just one hour of sleep so disruptive?

Dr. Huynh said anything that disrupts your sleep cycle can lead to poor sleep. On a typical day, this can be due to behavioral factors, such as watching TV or being on your phone late at night. It can also be a result of taking long naps during the day, your job or the environment where you live. However, in the spring, the culprit is usually daylight saving time.

“Our body’s intrinsic circadian system regulates many bodily systems, including core body temperature, the level of stress hormones and even appetite,” he said. “Losing that hour during daylight saving time can disrupt our circadian rhythm.”

Why is sleep so important?

One prevailing theory of why restful sleep is so critical to overall health is that it’s the time when the brain clears out debris and plaque that build up while we’re awake. Without proper sleep, beta-amyloid protein can accumulate in the brain. This can cause formation of amyloid plaques that are associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

How can people get back into their natural rhythm?

Dr. Huynh said, “The usual first line of treatment is to manipulate the rhythm back into a time frame that aligns the sleep and wake times to the natural environment. Using some of the products, including specific alarm clocks, light filters and medication (such as melatonin) can help achieve that goal.”

Products that help you get back into a natural sleeping rhythm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18K3kZ_0lER81si00

Hatch Restore

By consistently using a wake up light , it can help you slip back into your natural circadian rhythm. You can operate this model through an app or touch controls, and it also plays white noises to help keep you asleep all night.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzqEc_0lER81si00

Feiyold Blue Light-Blocking Glasses

If you use a device at night, a pair of blue light glasses may help you fall asleep more easily. This can help get you back on your regular schedule while also reducing eye fatigue and other problems associated with late-night device viewing.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAvlf_0lER81si00

Flents Protechs Quiet Time Ear Plugs

If you live in a noisy neighborhood, these earplugs can help block out noises that keep you up. They’re latex-free, come in a large container that holds 50 pairs and have a 33-decibel noise reduction rate.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT9Gx_0lER81si00

HoMedics SoundSleep White Noise Sound Machine

Many people have trouble falling asleep when it’s too quiet. If you need a little background noise, this sound machine has six relaxing options: white noise, thunder, ocean, rain, summer night and brook.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xe9L4_0lER81si00

Eclipse Fresno Modern Blackout Curtains

Besides blocking out between 98% and 99.9% of sunlight that may keep you up, these premium-quality blackout curtains also help reduce unwanted noise and may lower your energy bills.

Sold by Amazon

SHOP NOW
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bqrbc_0lER81si00

Nature Made Melatonin

According to Dr. Huynh, melatonin is a very safe over-the-counter supplement that helps you fall asleep naturally by increasing the level of melatonin in your system. This 240-count jar contains 3-milligram tablets. Sold by Amazon and iHerb

SHOP NOW

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inmate dies at El Dorado Correctional Facility
El Dorado, KS2 days ago
Florida woman charged after boyfriend dies in suitcase
Winter Park, FL2 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
City of Wichita approves new tobacco ordinance
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Tyson Foods closing 2 plants, impacting nearly 1,700 workers
Van Buren, AR14 hours ago
Liberal police investigating a double murder
Liberal, KS2 days ago
Police chase ends in crash in northeast Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
39-year-old Wichita woman found safe
Wichita, KS13 hours ago
KU’s Bill Self ‘hopeful’ to coach team in NCAA Tournament
Lawrence, KS11 hours ago
Cirque du Soleil coming to Wichita with Corteo production
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Police respond to reports of shots fired in south Wichita
Wichita, KS2 days ago
How are KC Royals impacted as Bally Sports owner files for bankruptcy?
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Garden City homicide deemed self-defense
Garden City, KS2 days ago
Kansan visiting Hawaii dies after falling in car’s way
Lihue, HI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy