Alabama A&M student killed in shooting near campus

By Kait Newsum,

5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A woman who was shot in the early morning hours of Wednesday died from her injuries hours later, authorities confirm.

The Huntsville Police Department said 22-year-old Keshaun Middlebrooks was found inside a home in the 200-block of Victory Lane at 1 a.m. on March 8 when officers responded to the area in response to a possible shooting.

Middlebrooks had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she died from those injuries late Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for Alabama A&M University (AAMU) confirmed Middlebrooks was a student at the school. AAMU said Middlebrooks was classified as a junior and was enrolled full-time for the Spring 2023 semester as a sports management major.

Police said they believe the incident to be isolated, and investigators are looking into it as a homicide.

No further information was made available as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

