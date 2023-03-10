Alabama A&M student killed in shooting near campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — A woman who was shot in the early morning hours of Wednesday died from her injuries hours later, authorities confirm.

The Huntsville Police Department said 22-year-old Keshaun Middlebrooks was found inside a home in the 200-block of Victory Lane at 1 a.m. on March 8 when officers responded to the area in response to a possible shooting.

Middlebrooks had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she died from those injuries late Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for Alabama A&M University (AAMU) confirmed Middlebrooks was a student at the school. AAMU said Middlebrooks was classified as a junior and was enrolled full-time for the Spring 2023 semester as a sports management major.

Police said they believe the incident to be isolated, and investigators are looking into it as a homicide.

No further information was made available as the investigation is ongoing.

