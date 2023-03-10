Open in App
Jets waiting on Rodgers as they prepare for free agency

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

NEW YORK JETS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Mike White, QB Joe Flacco, RB Ty Johnson, FB Nick Bawden, C Connor McGovern, OT George Fant, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, OT Mike Remmers, G Nate Herbig, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, G Dan Feeney, G Adam Pankey, DT Sheldon Rankins, DL Solomon Thomas, DT Nate Shepherd, DE Vinny Curry, LB Quincy Williams, LB Kwon Alexander, S Lamarcus Joyner, K Greg Zuerlein.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB James Robinson, WR Jeff Smith, DE Bryce Huff.

NEEDS: The Jets must settle their quarterback situation first, with a decision by Aaron Rodgers on his playing future looming and New York hoping to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from Green Bay. If Rodgers decides to return to the Packers or retires, the Jets will have to scramble and turn their focus to Jimmy Garoppolo, set to become a free agent, or perhaps even Lamar Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag from Baltimore. After that, improving the offensive line is a priority with center and both tackle spots possible free-agent targets. The Jets need depth on the defensive line and at linebacker. They filled a big need by agreeing with Baltimore on a trade for safety Chuck Clark.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $1.5 million over the cap.

