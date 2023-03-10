Joggers? Hoodies? Taxi-cab hats? What's the latest fashion trend in the golf world?

There’s a reckoning coming to golf.

No, not the LIV Golf defectors or anything like that, but if Jacksonville Beach resident Sam Ryder and his purple jogger pants have any say, the latest trend in golf fashion will soon catch fire.

Ryder shook up social media in January when he sported purple-colored joggers during the Farmers Insurance Open in January.

He elicited the support of some but drew the ire of others, including Phil Mickelson and John Daly, who both criticized the joggers worn by Ryder as he led the tournament for a large portion of play.

He elaborated on his thoughts on the fashion trend after shooting 72 in the second round to make the cut.

"Golf fashion now is starting to mirror lifestyle trends more so. I think there are going to be ebbs and flows. Right now I think it's something that people are having fun with and enjoying," he said. "Who knows what's going to happen in the next five to ten years. When I'm home practicing, I like to wear them so that's why I wear them."

Ryder said he doesn't try to make a statement when he wears the joggers and it's more of a feeling that he has when he wears them.

"When I wear the joggers it's like, I'm feeling it. It's not something that's premeditated," Ryder said. "I'll pack some options and it's like if I feel like I'm playing well, I got a little more swagger or something like that ... It's mood dependant for me, kind of like food is. Kind of like most things in life. Go with the flow, like most things in life."

More golf stories from our staff:

Who's hot? Who's not? Players Championship superlatives, round one

From Mississippi to Australia: Players Championship leaderboard is a mix of styles, experience

Turning point: Jordan Spieth, Jason Day surge mid-round at Players Championship

Ryder is hardly the first person to sport a different trend of clothing in golf fashion. In 2003, Tiger Woods debuted his mock neck shirt, a style staple he’s continued to wear throughout his historic career.

The late Doug Sanders pushed fashion limits with his colorful outfits. He’d dress in the same color from head to toe, owning a variety of brightly colored shoes to match his pants and sweaters.

And before golfers sported Nike, Titleist and Callaway caps, recent hall of fame selection Tom Weiskopf wore his taxi-cab hat.

There’s always a trend in the golf world and while joggers may not get across with most golfers, something else has already started to catch on.

Hoodies.

Light-weight jackets and pullovers that can provide warmth for athletes and still allow them to have a full range of motion.

Not to mention how cool they make them look.

"I'm five-nine and I have short legs, so I don't really look too good in (joggers). I like 'em. But I don't mind it,” Collin Morikawa said earlier this week. “I think now we went, what, a year ago I think I was wearing a hoodie, and everyone loved the hoodie and now we're into joggers. It's a style, right. It's a trend. I think a lot of people own joggers. I think they're very comfortable to wear. I just, I don't think I fit that style or that mold as well as some other guys can pull it off."

According to Lea Osol, the director of merchandising for the PGA Tour, joggers aren’t sold in shops, but hoodies are the latest product flying off the shelves.

"We don't carry joggers and we're not finding much of a demand for them. But I love it when players take risks when it comes to fashion,” Osol said. “The younger generation of PGA Tour players is certainly more open to new ideas and they're primarily responsible for hoodies becoming popular on golf courses. We're finding that men and women love the fashionable hoodies that are out now."

Keep an eye out for your favorite golfer to be sporting hoodies if temperatures allow, and don’t count out joggers yet because for those that can pull it off, it’ll likely stick around.

"The trend of golf, too, there's more streetwear fashion in golf than there ever has been and there's still classics," Ryder said. "It's really just making it more inclusive and casting a bigger net. If people want to go out and wear a hoodie and joggers, now they can still play at a country club. That's great."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Joggers? Hoodies? Taxi-cab hats? What's the latest fashion trend in the golf world?