Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Salisbury man sentenced in armed robbery of Pizza City

By Olivia Minzola, Salisbury Daily Times,

5 days ago
A Salisbury man was sentenced to 50 years in prison by a Wicomico County judge for armed robbery of the Pizza City store in 2022.

Kendal Lee Smiley was sentenced to a total of 50 years, with an active sentence of 25 years of incarceration within the Maryland Department of Corrections, by Judge W. Newton Jackson III on March 7, the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said in a release.

Smiley was convicted in January of armed robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and related offenses following a two-day jury trial.

Five years of Smiley's sentence is without possibility of parole, as mandated by statute. Following his release, Smiley will be on five years of supervised probation.

On March 13, 2022, Smiley stole a silver handgun from a relative and walked a short distance to the Pizza City located on Carroll Street in Salisbury. He pointed the handgun at two employees and robbed the store of the money within the cash register, the release said.

After fleeing the store, Smiley discarded his clothing in the relative’s backyard trash can and fled the area. Police made initial contact with Smiley in the area approximately 10 minutes after the robbery, but his clothing did not match the description provided by the victims.

CRIME:Wicomico County man sentenced to 35 years in child sex abuse case

Smiley was released, and continued to a local hotel to use the stolen money to pay for his stay. Shortly thereafter, police located the clothing items and mask that were discarded in the trash can. The items were sent for DNA analysis which confirmed that Smiley was the individual that wore all three items.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

