Student Lookout: Chicken sandwich craze persists and where to find affordable clothes

Y'all gonna watch the Academy Awards?

Alright, here we go ...





Students (and teachers) get 10% off at Well Within on Thursdays.

HoM Korean Kitchen offers 15% off for students.

Seymour Marine Discovery Center offers free admission to UC Santa Cruz students and 25% off for all student tickets.

BEST DEAL OF THE MONTH: $5 movie tickets at CineLux

CineLux Theatres are now offering $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays. You can purchase your tickets online or in person. What a deal!

Chubbs Chicken Sandwiches ($$$)

Do any of you remember Kickin Chicken, that fried chicken spot that used to be above Motiv in downtown Santa Cruz? It’s sadly long gone, but three of its former employees took that vision and formed Chubbs Chicken Sandwiches, picking up where they left off and surfing the wave of the chicken sandwich frenzy that reared its head over the past few years. You’ll have to swing by for dinner, as the pop-up at 766 Chestnut St. is open only from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Shopping, we all love to do it but often we do not have the means to buy from the most popular fashion companies. With Santa Cruz being one of the most expensive places to live, you’re often having to sacrifice your wants for basic necessities. Especially as college students, it can be hard when all of your friends want to go shopping and your financial position makes it so you can’t. So for this edition of Inside Santa Cruz, here is a list of three affordable clothing shops to spoil yourself in.

Thrift Center ($)

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m; Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.



Location: 1305 Water St., Santa Cruz

Thrift Center is similar to Goodwill, but offers better prices and deals. This thrift store is run by nonprofit United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay, with purchases supporting this organization. It has a wide selection of clothing from men to women and children, and a great selection of home goods, technology and other accessories. As a thrift store, prices vary depending on the item of clothing, but I’ve never walked away spending more than $20. Thrift Center also has amazing daily sales and has half off the entire store every Thursday. A particular perk of this thrift store is that there's a bus stop just a block away, making it pretty easy to get there.

Grey Bears ($)

Hours: Daily 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Location: 2710 Chanticleer Ave., Santa Cruz

Tucked on Chanticleer Avenue, Grey Bears has been operating since 1973, with the thrift store opening in 1992. Grey Bears also offers a recycling program, free food giveaways, yoga, classes and support groups. Grey Bears thrift store has a diverse selection of clothing, shoes, and gently used brand-name items that generally don’t exceed $25. The store is always offering daily deals, as well as monthly and weekly sales. Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, it offers 50% off or the option to fill a paper brown bag with clothes for $10. It also has a storewide half-off sale the second Saturday of the month.

Moon Zooom ($$)

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.



Location: 813 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz

In the heart of downtown Santa Cruz on Pacific Avenue, Moon Zooom has a unique selection of vintage clothing and costumes. The sourcing of vintage clothing is unmatched and you can be sure to find a quirky piece of clothing. Prices depend on the piece itself, but you can find vintage items for around $20 to $30. While there are no sales, Moon Zooom takes Downtown Dollars , which are $10 gift certificates you can use at participating downtown businesses. If you ever find yourself in San Jose, Moon Zooom has a second store with clothing from the 1940s to the 1990s.

Here are some events you should check out:

“Glimpse” exhibition , Friday - Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

The Tannery Arts Center on River Street is quickly becoming one of the go-to spots for thought-provoking art of just about any medium you can think of, and this particular event is perhaps the epitome of that. “Glimpse” takes a look at 14 female artists across seven decades. The women, born between 1932 and 1999, will share their work and stories through a variety of mediums. The event is free and open to the public. In case you miss this weekend, no worries. This is a recurring event through April 2.

West Cliff Outdoor Market , Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

In a particularly wet and stormy winter, many of you are probably eager for the impending spring and summer seasons. Those seasons are the perfect time to take a stroll along West Cliff and hit up this market, which usually happens on the second Saturday of every month but has moved to Sunday this time around. Find stellar local food, art and vendors to complement your sunny walk.

UCSC Cowell Ranch Hay Barn open house and vendor showcase , Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Slugs don’t have to go far for this one. If you’re free Sunday and not suffering the consequences of your own procrastination (since I know that’s what some of y’all are gonna be doing), then check out the vendor showcase at the Barn. There are a lot of vendors already confirmed, which you can see at the link above, and more that might show up. I’ve never been to this event before, so if you go, let me know how it went.

