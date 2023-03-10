Authorities warn of back-to-back crashes in Streetsboro

*Attached video: Crews prepare for Friday snow

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – The Streetsboro Fire Department has asked drivers to slow down when traveling in winter weather Friday.

According to the department’s Facebook page , there were multiple back-to-back car crashes and incidents Friday morning.

According to the Facebook post , most of the incidents involve vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike.

“Slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Delay travel if possible. Kudos to Streetsboro Service Department crews for staying on the messy roads all morning!” the post said.

