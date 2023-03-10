Open in App
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Authorities warn of back-to-back crashes in Streetsboro

By Celeste Houmard,

5 days ago

*Attached video: Crews prepare for Friday snow

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – The Streetsboro Fire Department has asked drivers to slow down when traveling in winter weather Friday.

According to the department’s Facebook page , there were multiple back-to-back car crashes and incidents Friday morning.

Massive industrial fire in Geauga County

According to the Facebook post , most of the incidents involve vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike.

“Slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Delay travel if possible. Kudos to Streetsboro Service Department crews for staying on the messy roads all morning!” the post said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



