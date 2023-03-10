Girls’ Sweet 16: Day 3 wrap-up from basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena

The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament continued with four quarterfinal games Friday in Rupp Arena.

Sacred Heart, George Rogers Clark, McCracken County and Henderson County earned berths in Saturday morning’s semifinals in Lexington, eliminating Owensboro Catholic, North Laurel, Ashland Blazer and Mercy, respectively.

Saturday’s action starts with the semifinals in the morning and ends with the championship game at night.

Until Saturday’s action tips off at 11 a.m., catch up on Friday’s quarterfinal contests below.

Here are Friday’s results:

Game 9: Sacred Heart 67, Owensboro Catholic 45 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 10: George Rogers Clark 63, North Laurel 48 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 11: McCracken County 51, Ashland Blazer 47 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 12: Henderson County 63, Mercy 59 | Box score | Recap .

Here is Saturday’s lineup:

Game 13 (11 a.m.): Semifinals: Sacred Heart (34-3) vs. George Rogers Clark (28-7) | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 14 (1:30 p.m.): Semifinals: McCracken County (34-2) vs. Henderson County (28-4) | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 15 (7 p.m.): Championship | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Here are Thursday’s results:

Game 5: Ashland Blazer 46, Knott County Central 34 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 6: McCracken County 71, Bethlehem 41 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 7: Mercy 70, Cooper 64 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 8: Henderson County 56, Simon Kenton 54 (2OT) | Box score | Recap .

Here are Wednesday’s results:

Game 1: Owensboro Catholic 54, Bowling Green 51 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 2: Sacred Heart 70, Lawrence County 33 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 3: George Rogers Clark 51, Mercer County 43 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

Game 4: North Laurel 59, Frederick Douglass 57 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow .

