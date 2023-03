Current Publishing

Snapshot: Synergize event raises $3K for ProAct By Current Publishing, 5 days ago

By Current Publishing, 5 days ago

Derrin Slack, center, founder and CEO of ProAct, with, from left, Ben McCann, Connie Mulcahey, Ben Stoner and Caleb Townsend at Synergize’s 4:30 Meetup... ...