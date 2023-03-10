Open in App
Mason, MI
See more from this location?
WLNS

Fiona is a kitty that could be your princess

By Skyler Ashley,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqxcI_0lER1zda00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Fiona is a cute cat that you don’t need to travel far, far away to adopt.

She is a senior kitty, almost 15, that came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter after her owner passed away.

Fiona likes attention and would love to be the center of an older person’s world. Even though she’s older, she still has some spunk and would like to spend her remaining time in a home being spoiled.

She is fond of big green ogres with Scottish accents, but might not get along too well with donkeys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EAtQ_0lER1zda00

Fiona is 14 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You may inquire about Fiona by visiting ac.ingham.org , or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lansing, MI newsLocal Lansing, MI
Potter Park Zoo in Lansing welcomes newborn eastern bongo calf
Lansing, MI1 day ago
When you should start reading to your kids
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Biggby offering 50% off drinks today
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
From washing clothes to holiday gifts, Jackson woman devoted to giving back
Jackson, MI14 hours ago
Jackson woman devotes her life to giving back
Jackson, MI14 hours ago
Beetlejuice The Musical coming to Wharton Center Tuesday
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
JOB ALERT: Silver Maples of Chelsea is hiring
Chelsea, MI1 day ago
How to get teenagers more sleep
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Missing 34-year-old Lansing woman located
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Lansing man left homeless after red-tagged home caught fire
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Police still looking for missing Michigan man who didn't show up for mother's memorial
Dearborn Heights, MI11 hours ago
Speakeasy restaurant coming to East Lansing will bring prohibition style – password and all
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Remember When These Buildings Were Once Lansing Hot Spots?
Lansing, MI2 days ago
2-car crash at intersection north of Nashville
Nashville, MI17 hours ago
Most Miserable Cities in America Includes Four Michigan Cities
Saginaw, MI12 hours ago
Lansing Area Gas Station Says Never Again to Disgusting Bathrooms
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant chain is coming to Michigan
Livonia, MI1 day ago
Elderly, Sick Dog Allegedly Buried Alive Deserves Justice
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Sparrow health experts reflect on 3 years of COVID-19
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Man in critical condition after getting trapped under car in Lansing
Lansing, MI6 hours ago
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan
Livonia, MI1 day ago
Thousands gather at MSU for Michigan Horse Expo
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Sparrow recognizes athletic club employees for saving member’s life
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Popular discount retailer opening another new store in Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy