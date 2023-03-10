Open in App
Kellyville, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead, 1 Detained In Kellyville Homicide

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tfzrt_0lER1dSq00

Authorities are investigating a homicide near Kellyville on Friday morning, according to the Creek County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are currently on the scene near West 151st Street South and South 217th West Avenue.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the victim's death, but deputies say they are not currently searching for anyone in connection to the homicide.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

