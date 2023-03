HelloGiggles

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Dad Told to Pay $2.6 Million to Angry Neighbors By Katka Lapelosova, 5 days ago

By Katka Lapelosova, 5 days ago

It seems Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid won’t be visiting their dad in Bel Air, CA anytime soon. After a grueling legal battle between neighbors ...