Open in App
Novi, MI
See more from this location?
The Detroit Free Press

Steve & Rocky's in Novi is now Brentwood Grille

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dk6OC_0lER0g4o00

March 4 was the last day of service at the beloved Steve & Rocky's restaurant in Novi. On Tuesday, the restaurant reopened under new ownership as Brentwood Grille. Robert Loomis, Steve & Rocky's former general manager, is leading the new ownership team and retaining the restaurant's entire staff. Steve Allen, the restaurant's former co-owner, is back as its executive chef.

Steve & Rocky's was part of Novi Town Center for 25 years.

“It’s an honor to carry on the legacy of Steve & Rocky's and to introduce Brentwood Grille to those that have been loyal to this restaurant for decades,” Loomis said in a news release. “Our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional dining experience for our guests in a fresh and inviting atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Brentwood Grille and to serving the Novi area for years to come."

Brentwood Grille is billed as offering modern American cuisine. Light renovations are taking place inside and more "full-scale changes" are expected in mid-summer.

Favorite menu items from Steve & Rocky's are expected to continue, at least for a limited time. A new lunch and dinner menu including steaks, seafood, pasta and seasonal dishes will be introduced this spring. The restaurant will also offer a full-service bar with a curated list of cocktails and martinis, craft and domestic beers and wine.

Steve & Rocky's was owned by Allen and Chuck (Rocky) Rachwitz. After 25 years, the two decided to sell the business to take a step back from day-to-day operations. Rachwitz also owns Rocky's of Northville. Allen announced the selling of the restaurant last week in a lengthy, heartfelt Facebook post.

"So, before the drive and passion slip away and I can no longer say that I love what I do, I want to be able to say that I’ve given my all and left nothing on the table," Allen wrote.

Brentwood Grille is at 43150 Grand River in Novi. The restaurant is open noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and 4-10 pm. Saturday. For information 248-374-0688 or brentwoodgrille.com.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A new screening added for 'Coldwater Kitchen' dinner, movie event
Hazel Park, MI1 day ago
Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant opening in metro Detroit on April 1
Livonia, MI1 day ago
Detroit Youth Choir comes home for spring concert with Tony-winning Broadway star
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Guy Fieri’s fast-casual Chicken Guy restaurant will open Livonia location April 1
Livonia, MI1 day ago
Beavers reclaim land in southeast Michigan
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Karriem Riggins named 2023 Detroit Jazz Festival artist-in-residence
Detroit, MI1 day ago
2023 Chicken Wing Challenge: It's east vs. west in the final round
Grosse Pointe Park, MI18 hours ago
Chicken Wing Challenge: Search for best in metro Detroit down to 4
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Inside the House That Diana Ross Grew Up In: Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, MI5 days ago
$50M renovation at Saint John's Resort, golf course in Plymouth Township: What to know
Plymouth, MI4 days ago
Ann Arbor woman creates a ‘little piece of art’ with each beaded martini pick
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
Four Recent Detroit Restaurant Closings to Know
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Michigan food pantries brace for influx of families: 'March is going to be a tough month'
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
In Detroit, telling the story of a legendary jazz club and a push to preserve its history
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Kid Rock announces he will now spend an entire weekend back home this summer
Detroit, MI7 days ago
PizzaForno is moving its pizza vending machines out of Jackson
Jackson, MI5 days ago
Michigan Snow Update: Snow Totals and Projections
Grand Rapids, MI5 days ago
Family dispute leads to gunfire in Detroit home; 1 dead, 2 others critically wounded
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
Eastbound I-94 closed in Ann Arbor after semi-truck hits overpass
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Firefighter presence at apartment building in Lansing
Lansing, MI4 days ago
Who Killed Strawberry? Chasing the story of the never-proven Manoogian Mansion party
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Lansing-area student arrested after school administrator finds loaded gun in backpack
Lansing, MI1 day ago
Michigan basketball better be ready for prolific Toledo in NIT 1st round: Game prediction
Toledo, OH1 day ago
‘Mann’ with a Plan: Alleged Straw Purchase Scheme Results in 35 Criminal Charges
Oil City, PA3 days ago
Michigan in Line for More Snow – Here’s When and Where
Grand Rapids, MI8 days ago
Opinion: Former Detroit police chief proposes path to stem tide of police violence
Detroit, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy