Steve & Rocky's in Novi is now Brentwood Grille

March 4 was the last day of service at the beloved Steve & Rocky's restaurant in Novi. On Tuesday, the restaurant reopened under new ownership as Brentwood Grille. Robert Loomis, Steve & Rocky's former general manager, is leading the new ownership team and retaining the restaurant's entire staff. Steve Allen, the restaurant's former co-owner, is back as its executive chef.

Steve & Rocky's was part of Novi Town Center for 25 years.

“It’s an honor to carry on the legacy of Steve & Rocky's and to introduce Brentwood Grille to those that have been loyal to this restaurant for decades,” Loomis said in a news release. “Our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional dining experience for our guests in a fresh and inviting atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Brentwood Grille and to serving the Novi area for years to come."

Brentwood Grille is billed as offering modern American cuisine. Light renovations are taking place inside and more "full-scale changes" are expected in mid-summer.

Favorite menu items from Steve & Rocky's are expected to continue, at least for a limited time. A new lunch and dinner menu including steaks, seafood, pasta and seasonal dishes will be introduced this spring. The restaurant will also offer a full-service bar with a curated list of cocktails and martinis, craft and domestic beers and wine.

Steve & Rocky's was owned by Allen and Chuck (Rocky) Rachwitz. After 25 years, the two decided to sell the business to take a step back from day-to-day operations. Rachwitz also owns Rocky's of Northville. Allen announced the selling of the restaurant last week in a lengthy, heartfelt Facebook post.

"So, before the drive and passion slip away and I can no longer say that I love what I do, I want to be able to say that I’ve given my all and left nothing on the table," Allen wrote.

Brentwood Grille is at 43150 Grand River in Novi. The restaurant is open noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and 4-10 pm. Saturday. For information 248-374-0688 or brentwoodgrille.com.

