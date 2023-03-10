Widespread concern over Lyndhurst animal shelter dominates local meetings

For two straight nights, emotional residents near and far brought their outrage, concerns, and hope to both the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and Staunton City Council.

Voices shook as some residents fought back tears, while others could hardly contain their rage. Others seemed disappointed, and still, there was hope amongst residents that their voices could effect some kind of change.

The reason for these voices to speak out was what they saw as mismanagement at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst, and the decision last week to euthanize four dogs at the facility.

What happened?

Last week, four dogs were euthanized at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst. The shelter is owned by and services Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, and was at a point in their capacity where they had to choose animals to euthanize. According to county administrator Tim Fitzgerald, the shelter has been full since 2015.

The decision, per Fitzgerald and staff members of the shelter who spoke during Wednesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, was made collectively as a staff, with each person who worked at the center providing input. The decision was made to put down three of the dogs due to having a documented bite history that lead to some staff at the shelter being unwilling to work with those dogs.

But amongst that group of four dogs was one, Annabelle, who had just been taken to the shelter just days earlier. Annabelle’s owner, Jessica Evans, noticed the dog had disappeared at 6:30 a.m. on March 1st. The night before, a fire in the area had scared Evans’ dogs, and she had gone to check on them. Annabelle was there at the time.

Evans and her boyfriend spent most of the next day searching for Annabelle, but to no avail. Later that night, Evans saw a picture of her dog on the SVASC Facebook page, and she called first thing in the morning, and spoke with an animal control officer who said Annabelle had been found in a nearby yard trying to get into a chicken coop. No chickens were harmed, but, according to Evans’ account, she was told that if Annabelle had hurt the chickens, Evans could have been charged with a felony.

That charge wasn’t levied, but Evans was fined for a dog at large. Evans only gets paid once a month, and she didn’t have the money together to pay the fine and take her dog home. According to her account, she was told that she would either have to pay the fine or surrender the dog to the shelter.

Later that afternoon, Evans showed up with her 14-year-old son to sign the paperwork at the county treasurer’s office. She asked a receptionist if she would be able to adopt her dog again in the future, and was told that with a stray hold for five to 10 days, that would be fine. Evans asserted that she was never told that her dog could be euthanized.

By Monday, Annabelle had been put down.

What did residents have to say?

That account was given by Ashley Delaney on behalf of Evans in front of the board during Wednesday's matters from the public. Over the next two nights of public meetings in both Verona and Staunton, matters from the public was filled with comments from concerned residents about Evans' situation and mismanagement at the shelter. In addition to residents from all three jurisdictions, comments came from as far as Charlottesville and Rockingham County.

Amy Swope, owner of Blue Ridge Canine Safehouse, spoke against the procedure in the county which forces residents to surrender their pets if they can’t pay a fine. Swope pointed out that according to state law, Annabelle was the property of Evans’, and the woman never given a written citation or told what her fines and fees would be, which Swope considered detaining property with a lack of due process. This process, per Swope, is different from any other locality in Virginia.

“This fine could have been billed and paid at a later date, similar to any other fine in this county,” said Swope.

She also pointed out that the stray hold that Evans was told about no longer existed once Evans surrendered her dog, and pointed out the failures in the system across the county. On top of the county’s procedures and the animal control officer's potential misinformation to Evans, Swope also called out the SVASC for euthanizing “a healthy social dog who would’ve been deemed moderately easy to re-home in the animal welfare community.”

Evans’ story wasn’t the only one that decried animal control in the county, as another story told Wednesday night concerned animals being inside a storage unit. When animal control was contacted, they left a piece of paper on the door. The security guard for the storage unit complex got permission from his boss to cut open the lock and tend to the animals, but when he called animal control again, he was told that he could be charged with larceny for each of the animals.

“Why was a citizen trying to do the right thing treated this way?” asked Lyneatte Swope, a former animal control officer and shelter manager in Nelson County who shared the story for a resident who could not attend. Swope requested sensitivity training, community outreach efforts, and continued education for officers and shelter staff. Other residents spoke about a need for training for staff at the shelter, and a lack of utilization of available resources to avoid euthanasia situations.

“Rescues and long-term volunteers have been ostracized. Dogs are not being assessed for placement. Dogs are not being promoted for adoption or rescue. Applications aren’t being processed in a timely fashion. Volunteers and staff are not being trained. Dogs are not getting the exercise and mental stimulation they need to be able to survive in a shelter environment. Basic immunizations and vet care are being overlooked. Trainers available to come evaluate dogs are no longer being used, and photos and bios are no longer being updated,” said Augusta County resident Paige Hearn, who laid out a plan for addressing what she saw at the shelter.

Other asks for the animal control system included allowing for fines to be paid at the shelter itself, rather than paying fines in individual jurisdictions and then taking that receipt to the Lyndhurst shelter.

Residents also took issue with an alleged social media policy in the shelter that prevented staff from asking for help on the SVASC Facebook page, and the idea that the new site of the shelter, Verona Elementary School, did not offer an increase in capacity to the shelter.

What did animal shelter staff say?

Staff members from the SVASC spoke as well, defending the decision to euthanize the four dogs.

“I do believe our call was right, and I believe my boss and the people behind us that work at our shelters would make the same calls too because we can’t release an unsafe dog out to the public,” said Dorothy Via, “It’s not always easy, and it’s not always right, but we try.”

Via said that when the staff feels like they can’t provide safe and loving places to go for animals, they have to make tough decisions. She added that the shelter needed help, and would love to see a fundraiser to get a behavioral specialist.

“If you want to help, help. Volunteer. Be their voice, be their reason, be their hope, until they can find something else,” Via said.

What did the local governments say?

Both Fitzgerald and Staunton City Manager Leslie Beauregard addressed the shelter during their respective meetings, each offering a defense of the shelter's actions and the future plans.

“We have done an enormous amount of work at that shelter,” Fitzgerald said. He said they’d increased staffing and the budget at the shelter, along with bringing in veterinary services and worked through policy issues at the shelter.

Beauregard concurred with that assessment, and both also admitted that the shelter wasn't perfect yet.

"There’s a lot of yet to be done," Beauregard said.

On the social media policy, Fitzgerald said there is no policy that has been adopted that asks staff to refrain from posting for crises at the shelter. He admitted there is a policy being reviewed by the owners of the shelter, but it had not been adopted yet. There has been discussion from the director of the shelter, Jon Hilbert, and his staff about “being encouraging on social media, not going and being disparaging of what’s happening at the shelter.”

Both Beauregard and Fitzgerald spoke about potentially taking fine payments at the shelter, but acknowledged there would be some complications due to the three jurisdictions the shelter serves. Beauregard did say that staff was working on obtaining a card reader at the shelter.

The county administrator and city manager also reiterated that it was a group decision to euthanize three dogs with bite issues with input from every employee who worked with those dogs. Fitzgerald cited a conversation with a representative from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals who had told him, “One thing you do not want to do is adopt animals with behavioral issues back into your community.” He also cited the dog mauling incident in Waynesboro in February as something that he didn’t want to happen in Augusta County.

With the capacity issue for the shelter, Beauregard did say that capacity at the new shelter in Verona would stay about the same to start. Fitzgerald said that the move to Verona would give the shelter more room to operate. According to him, the current Lyndhurst shelter is around 5,000 square feet, while the new location at the old Verona Elementary School offered 39,000 square feet.

Both also iterated that there was room for expansion if space needs required it, but Beauregard said that the idea was to see how efficiently the shelter could operate with more space and similar capacity first. The only issue would be securing funding to make that happen. The current move to Verona was only possible through American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to Fitzgerald and Beauregard.

Fitzgerald addressed Evans’ particular case, defending the actions of animal control and the shelter. He said there could have been a misunderstanding at the treasurer’s office about whether the dog was a stray or surrendered. Fitzgerald, however, did say that the dog was surrendered, and the form Evans’ filled out said that the dog could be euthanized.

“It is unfortunate that this dog was euthanized in the short time that it was at the shelter,” said Fitzgerald, “I believe it was a miscommunication as to what the process is.”

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.