Open in App
Wheelersburg, OH
See more from this location?
WDTN

Ohio man charged with raping two children

By Adam Conn,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Moadz_0lER0SfW00

WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Scioto County deputies have arrested a Wheelersburg man, who is accused of raping a three-year-old and a 10-year-old child.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report that a three-year-old child may have been sexually assaulted. An investigation confirmed that there was a three-year-old victim and the possibility of another victim, who would have been 10.

Parents, students outraged over Ohio school assignment on racial slur

Travis Risner, 23, was charged with two counts of rape, first-degree felonies, and one count of importuning, a third-degree felony. He is being held on a $210,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s office noted that the investigation is ongoing and it could involve more victims. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Conkel at 740-351-1091.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Man accused of murder and dumping body in landfill appears in court
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Adena doctor admits in text messages to doing illegal drugs
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Police release victim’s name in fatal Hillsboro shooting
Hillsboro, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Circleville Man Receives Community Control for Breaking and Entering
Circleville, OH18 hours ago
2-month-old baby missing from Ashland, Kentucky, found; mother in custody
Ashland, KY1 day ago
Zebra badly mauls Ohio man’s arm, deputies put it down: ‘I think he tore my arm off’
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Hillsboro Man
Hillsboro, OH2 days ago
Two cheerleaders and their mothers injured in car crash
Huntington, WV2 days ago
The Mysterious Circleville Letters: An Unsolved Mystery That Still Haunts Ohio
Circleville, OH3 days ago
Chillicothe man arrested on a warrant, police seize drugs during stop
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Man dead in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers and passenger vehicle
Point Pleasant, WV1 day ago
Man riding a scooter hit by car in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH2 days ago
Ross County – Woman Flashes Gun when She Sees Two Men with Flashlights
Bainbridge, OH4 days ago
Police ID Hillsboro shooting victim, person of interest already in custody
Hillsboro, OH4 days ago
Thieves target a Chillicothe grocery store
Chillicothe, OH3 days ago
Police identify body found in Rumpke landfill, suspect
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Chillicothe woman indicted for aggravated arson
Chillicothe, OH7 days ago
Records: Man accused of repeatedly punching, assaulting woman in Huntington
Huntington, WV8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy