Open in App
Tempe, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona State vs. Arizona basketball picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 semifinal?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic,

5 days ago

The Arizona State Sun Devils shocked the Arizona Wildcats on a 3-point basket from beyond midcourt the last time the two rival schools met.

What will happen when they meet in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals at 9:30 p.m. MST in Las Vegas on Friday night?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game at T-Mobile Arena, a game that can be seen on ESPN.

Which team will advance to the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game on Saturday?

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite in Friday's game, according to Tipico Sportsbook . The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

More: Arizona State vs. Arizona Pac-12 Tournament semifinal preview: High stakes in Las Vegas

More: Oregon vs. UCLA basketball picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 Tournament semifinal?

BetMGM : Arizona will win the game with 68% confidence

The site's model also predicts that the Wildcats will cover the spread with 54% confidence.

Doc's Sports : Take Arizona to cover against Arizona State

Guy Bruhn writes: "The Wildcats on the defensive end are ranked 236th in college basketball in points given up per game with 71.9. They are able to force 12.5 TO's per game and have allowed teams to shoot 41.0% from the field (37th in college hoops). The Arizona defense gives up 32.8% on shots from beyond the perimeter (249 of 759) and opponents are knocking down 71.2% of their free throw attempts. They have relinquished 12.7 dimes and 33.5 rebounds per game, which has them ranked 185th and 138th in college hoops."

More: Desmond Cambridge propels ASU to a Pac-12 quarterfinal win over No. 3 USC

More: Arizona clicks on offense, smokes Stanford in Pac-12 Tourney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ten73_0lER0NV700

Sports Chat Place : Go with ASU with the points vs. Arizona

Randy Chambers writes: "The Arizona Wildcats have been the better team this season, but I still don’t believe they’re as good as their record, and ASU does have more of a grittiness to them that could allow for an upset here. Also, let’s not forget Arizona State beat Arizona on the road a couple of weeks ago. This is also a rivalry game where numbers can often be thrown out the window. Lot of points for my taste. Give me the buckets."

Odds Shopper : Wildcats will cover against Sun Devils

It writes: "The Arizona State Sun Devils have not hit the Point Spread in 6 of their last 10 games."

More: Pac-12 Tournament schedule, television information: How to watch men's basketball tourney

More: Pac-12 Tournament picks, predictions: Who wins basketball conference title in Las Vegas?

Dimers : Arizona 80, Arizona State 73

It writes: "Dimers.com's predicted final score for Arizona State vs. Arizona at T-Mobile Arena this Friday has Arizona prevailing 80-73."

College Football News : Arizona 77, ASU 69

The site predicts that the Wildcats will win the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal.

More: Pac-12 Tournament odds: UCLA, Arizona favored for conference basketball title in Las Vegas

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State vs. Arizona basketball picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 semifinal?

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
Santa Cruz River bounces back
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Senator Mark Kelly's Daughter Held a Family-Filled Wedding in the Arizona Desert
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
Family says their father was neglected at Casa Grande nursing home
Casa Grande, AZ5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Indian School Road in West Valley
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
AZFAMILY | Truck crashes into Glendale apartment early Sunday morning
Glendale, AZ3 days ago
TPD investigating a death at Ronstadt Center
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Man in custody after leading Phoenix police, DPS on overnight pursuit
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
4 Dead in multi-car crash on I-10 in Benson
Benson, AZ4 days ago
Woman dies after Tucson crash
Tucson, AZ6 days ago
TPD investigating homicide
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
New TPD report reveals details in 2022 constable killing
Tucson, AZ5 days ago
I-17 crash near Black Canyon City leaves travelers stranded for hours; driver accused of impairment
Black Canyon City, AZ5 days ago
This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Arizona
Phoenix, AZ26 days ago
Tucson police investigating homicide
Tucson, AZ9 days ago
Construction begins on I-10 widening project, expected to last until 2025
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Sahuarita Police arrest woman for aggravated assault
Sahuarita, AZ5 days ago
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
Chandler PD seize 2,500 fentanyl pills and 320 grams of meth in traffic stop
Chandler, AZ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy