Arizona State vs. Arizona basketball picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 semifinal?

The Arizona State Sun Devils shocked the Arizona Wildcats on a 3-point basket from beyond midcourt the last time the two rival schools met.

What will happen when they meet in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals at 9:30 p.m. MST in Las Vegas on Friday night?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game at T-Mobile Arena, a game that can be seen on ESPN.

Which team will advance to the Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game on Saturday?

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite in Friday's game, according to Tipico Sportsbook . The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

More: Arizona State vs. Arizona Pac-12 Tournament semifinal preview: High stakes in Las Vegas

More: Oregon vs. UCLA basketball picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 Tournament semifinal?

BetMGM : Arizona will win the game with 68% confidence

The site's model also predicts that the Wildcats will cover the spread with 54% confidence.

Doc's Sports : Take Arizona to cover against Arizona State

Guy Bruhn writes: "The Wildcats on the defensive end are ranked 236th in college basketball in points given up per game with 71.9. They are able to force 12.5 TO's per game and have allowed teams to shoot 41.0% from the field (37th in college hoops). The Arizona defense gives up 32.8% on shots from beyond the perimeter (249 of 759) and opponents are knocking down 71.2% of their free throw attempts. They have relinquished 12.7 dimes and 33.5 rebounds per game, which has them ranked 185th and 138th in college hoops."

More: Desmond Cambridge propels ASU to a Pac-12 quarterfinal win over No. 3 USC

More: Arizona clicks on offense, smokes Stanford in Pac-12 Tourney

Sports Chat Place : Go with ASU with the points vs. Arizona

Randy Chambers writes: "The Arizona Wildcats have been the better team this season, but I still don’t believe they’re as good as their record, and ASU does have more of a grittiness to them that could allow for an upset here. Also, let’s not forget Arizona State beat Arizona on the road a couple of weeks ago. This is also a rivalry game where numbers can often be thrown out the window. Lot of points for my taste. Give me the buckets."

Odds Shopper : Wildcats will cover against Sun Devils

It writes: "The Arizona State Sun Devils have not hit the Point Spread in 6 of their last 10 games."

More: Pac-12 Tournament schedule, television information: How to watch men's basketball tourney

More: Pac-12 Tournament picks, predictions: Who wins basketball conference title in Las Vegas?

Dimers : Arizona 80, Arizona State 73

It writes: "Dimers.com's predicted final score for Arizona State vs. Arizona at T-Mobile Arena this Friday has Arizona prevailing 80-73."

College Football News : Arizona 77, ASU 69

The site predicts that the Wildcats will win the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal.

More: Pac-12 Tournament odds: UCLA, Arizona favored for conference basketball title in Las Vegas

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State vs. Arizona basketball picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 semifinal?