Florida State
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: Grassroots Republican Leaders Favor Florida Gov. DeSantis Over Trump

By Mike Jenkins,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiAse_0lER0Ljf00 (TFP File photo)

Republican county chairs favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, according to a new poll.

Of those already committed to a specific candidate, 19% favor DeSantis, and 17% favor Trump, according to a Politico poll .

County chair opinions are an important indicator, as they have a heavy influence in local grassroots movements that affect voters.

In the news: Gov. DeSantis Says He “Would Run A Boat” To Bring Tennis Star Novak Djokovic To Miami Tournament

“While I don’t live in Florida, I support the conservative actions that Mr. DeSantis has taken. He is not afraid to stand up for the principles and values of the Republican Party,” respondent Kylie Crosskno, GOP chair of Mississippi County, Arkansas, told Politico.

The chairs were also asked what candidates they were considering, and they overwhelmingly said DeSantis at 73%. Trump came in 30 percentage points behind the governor, followed by South Carolinian Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott at 36% and 28%, respectively.

Former Trump officials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence, came in at 25% and 21%, respectively. Texans Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott followed at 17% and 9%, respectively, with 5% going to former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and 4% to both Donald Trump Jr. and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

In the news: Gov. DeSantis Up Double Digits Against Trump In New Florida Primary Poll

The respondents were also asked who they “definitely” didn’t want as the GOP nominee – 39% said Trump and only 9% said DeSantis. Most don’t want Christie, who topped the field at 55%.

The poll surveyed 187 Republican county chairs nationwide, 91% of whom said they were “conservative” or “very conservative.”

