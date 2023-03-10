Open in App
Elon, NC
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

Former ABSS principal charged with exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says

By Emily Mikkelsen,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y5Ua6_0lEQzM7f00

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of uploading child sex abuse materials has been charged.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday an investigation was opened after they received a cyber tip about “child sexual abuse material” that had been uploaded by someone in Elon.

High Point man charged with sex crimes against child, Randolph County sheriff’s office says

On Thursday, they executed a search warrant at an address that they believed was connected to the upload of the files. After seizing and examining electronics, probable cause was found to charge Robert Edward Drummond.

He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and received a $20,000 bond.

Drummond worked as the assistant principal of Walter Williams High School from August 2015 until September 2019 and was principal at Turrentine Middle School from September 2019 until he resigned from the position in November 2021, Alamance Burlington School System confirmed.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating but they say that the CSAM uploaded by Drummond is not believed to have been taken by Drummond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Inmate left with 12 wounds after assault at Forsyth County jail
Winston-salem, NC8 hours ago
Winston-Salem inmate charged with assault after attack with makeshift weapon, victim taken to hospital, deputies say
Winston-salem, NC4 hours ago
High Point man arrested over 75 times accepts plea deal, officers said
High Point, NC6 hours ago
NCSBI details need for investigative genealogists to solve cold cases
Asheboro, NC2 hours ago
1 man, 3 teens arrested for Haw River homicide, assault, police say
Haw River, NC1 day ago
Former Page teacher faces new charges of statutory rape, indecent liberties
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Siler City man charged with crimes against nature, assault on a female, kidnapping
Siler City, NC2 days ago
Chase policy questioned after vigil held for couple killed in North Carolina crash
Spring Lake, NC13 hours ago
NC man, woman wanted for break-in, larceny, sheriff’s office says
Haw River, NC2 days ago
Handgun and knife found in student's possession at Kernersville Middle School, administrators say
Kernersville, NC1 day ago
10th NC State student death of academic year reported after accidental overdose, university says
Raleigh, NC18 hours ago
2 juveniles shot while riding moped on Whittington Avenue, Greensboro Police say
Greensboro, NC12 hours ago
Police investigating shooting that injured two men on South Eugene Street
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Lexington man charged with exploitation of a minor
Lexington, NC2 days ago
2 officers injured during 'disturbance' call on Hanford Road in Burlington, police say
Burlington, NC2 days ago
Davidson County sheriff shares dangers of social media after 13-year-old girl taken from Texas found in locked outbuilding in Lexington
Lexington, NC1 day ago
Greensboro police investigating after 2 shot
Greensboro, NC1 day ago
Davidson County man accused of abducting a teenage girl from Texas
Lexington, NC2 days ago
Durham Police investigating deadly afternoon shooting outside Subway on Hillsborough Road
Durham, NC8 hours ago
1 dead after daytime shooting at Durham shopping center
Durham, NC1 day ago
Drunk driver charged after crashing head-on into officer, North Carolina police say
Durham, NC2 days ago
High Point police recap last year, set new goals for 2023
High Point, NC2 hours ago
Danville Police Seeking Identity of Person who Stole American Flag
Danville, VA2 days ago
I-40 W, US 29 N both closed due to crashes, Greensboro Police Department says
Greensboro, NC16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy