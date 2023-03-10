Former ABSS principal charged with exploitation of a minor, sheriff’s office says

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of uploading child sex abuse materials has been charged.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday an investigation was opened after they received a cyber tip about “child sexual abuse material” that had been uploaded by someone in Elon.

On Thursday, they executed a search warrant at an address that they believed was connected to the upload of the files. After seizing and examining electronics, probable cause was found to charge Robert Edward Drummond.

He was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was charged with felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and received a $20,000 bond.

Drummond worked as the assistant principal of Walter Williams High School from August 2015 until September 2019 and was principal at Turrentine Middle School from September 2019 until he resigned from the position in November 2021, Alamance Burlington School System confirmed.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating but they say that the CSAM uploaded by Drummond is not believed to have been taken by Drummond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.