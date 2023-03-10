WWE Discussing Another International Premium Live Event in Familiar Market

WWE has long been touted as the global leader in sports-entertainment, and the wrestling company has especially exemplified that superlative in recent years. 2018 saw WWE ink a multi-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that would bring two premium live events to the country every year until 2027. WWE's international tour for its biggest events expanded even further last year, with the UK-based WWE Clash at the Castle being added to the PLE calendar. The Saudi and UK pit stops are far from one-offs, as WWE returns to both countries later this year for WWE King and Queen of the Ring and WWE Money in the Bank , respectively.

WWE may not be stopping at just those two countries. As reported by the Wrestling Observer , the state government of Western Australia is currently negotiating with WWE to "run a major stadium show." It's unclear as to when this show would take place or what venue it would emanate from.

It's worth noting that WWE's current PLE schedule is only cemented through August's WWE SummerSlam . Fall staples like WWE Survivor Series and WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, & Chairs do not currently have locations set.

Australian stadium shows are nothing new for WWE. The company ventured to the land down under in Fall 2018 for WWE Super Show-Down , a premium live event that aired from the Melbourne Cricket Ground and drew over 70,000 fans. Like WWE's Saudi shows, WWE Super Show-Down featured a number of special attraction matches, including Triple H vs. The Undertaker and John Cena competing in a rare tag match. That said, the event did further multiple weekly storylines, including the now-retired WWE Cruiserweight Championship changing hands to Australian native Buddy Murphy (AEW's Buddy Matthews). Beyond Murphy, fellow Aussies Peyton Royce and Billie Kay received a significant spotlight at the 2018 event.

WWE's biggest current Australian stars are Monday Night Raw 's Rhea Ripley and Bronson Reed. Ripley is scheduled to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair next month at WWE WrestleMania 39 , meaning she could walk into this potential Aussie-based event draped in gold. Another hometown boy that could be spotlit by the time this show comes around is NXT's Grayson Waller. While Waller calls WWE's developmental system his home right now, he is on the shortlist of talent that seem to be main roster ready.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on this Australian stadium show.

