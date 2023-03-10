Worcester woman's 2014 killing of fiancé highlighted on '48 Hours' news magazine

The 2014 killing of Andrew Wagner, stabbed to death by his fiancée in their Worcester townhouse, will be recounted Saturday on the television news magazine "48 Hours."

Stephanie Fernandes, who lived with Wagner on Angelo Street in Worcester, was convicted in the slaying and is now serving a prison sentence of eight to 10 years. In June 2022, after a 10-day trial in Worcester Superior Court, she was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter - acquitted of the more serious murder charge.

Wagner, 31, a correction officer, died of a single stab wound to the neck on May 7, 2014.

Fernandes argued at trial that she was a battered woman who had acted in self-defense during an assault. Prosecutors alleged Fernandes was the prime aggressor in a tumultuous relationship that culminated in murder.

The television report, to air at 10 p.m. Saturday on CBS, includes an interview with Fernandes and her teenage daughter. Angelina Fernandes testified at the trial.

More: Girlfriend charged in Worcester stabbing death

More: Trial of woman accused of murdering fiancé in 2014 begins

More: Murder trial of Stephanie Fernandes opens with details of 'toxic' relationship

More: Neighbor of Worcester stabbing victim: No signs of struggle, visible injuries on fiancé

More: Ex-fiance of murder suspect testifies about prior altercations with woman involving knives

More: Father of man fatally stabbed in Worcester townhome testifies at murder trial, recalls son's fiancée's vulgar snub

More: Jurors hear combative, threatening texts highlighting contentious relationship in Worcester murder trial of fiancée

More: Stephanie Fernandes, accused of murdering fiancé Andrew Wagner in Worcester, begins mounting defense

More: Stephanie Fernandes testifies fiancé 'got stabbed' after going to 'head butt' her

More: Teen daughter of Worcester woman accused of murder testifies for mother’s defense

More: Murder or self-defense? Jurors begin deliberations in Worcester trial of Stephanie Fernandes

More: Fernandes guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2014 death of fiancé

More: Stephanie Fernandes gets 8 to 10 years in stabbing death of fiancé

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester woman's 2014 killing of fiancé highlighted on '48 Hours' news magazine