Open in App
Worcester, MA
See more from this location?
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester woman's 2014 killing of fiancé highlighted on '48 Hours' news magazine

By Mike Elfland, Telegram & Gazette,

5 days ago

The 2014 killing of Andrew Wagner, stabbed to death by his fiancée in their Worcester townhouse, will be recounted Saturday on the television news magazine "48 Hours."

Stephanie Fernandes, who lived with Wagner on Angelo Street in Worcester, was convicted in the slaying and is now serving a prison sentence of eight to 10 years. In June 2022, after a 10-day trial in Worcester Superior Court, she was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter - acquitted of the more serious murder charge.

Wagner, 31, a correction officer, died of a single stab wound to the neck on May 7, 2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BT2a_0lEQwJeX00

Fernandes argued at trial that she was a battered woman who had acted in self-defense during an assault. Prosecutors alleged Fernandes was the prime aggressor in a tumultuous relationship that culminated in murder.

The television report, to air at 10 p.m. Saturday on CBS, includes an interview with Fernandes and her teenage daughter. Angelina Fernandes testified at the trial.

More: Girlfriend charged in Worcester stabbing death

More: Trial of woman accused of murdering fiancé in 2014 begins

More: Murder trial of Stephanie Fernandes opens with details of 'toxic' relationship

More: Neighbor of Worcester stabbing victim: No signs of struggle, visible injuries on fiancé

More: Ex-fiance of murder suspect testifies about prior altercations with woman involving knives

More: Father of man fatally stabbed in Worcester townhome testifies at murder trial, recalls son's fiancée's vulgar snub

More: Jurors hear combative, threatening texts highlighting contentious relationship in Worcester murder trial of fiancée

More: Stephanie Fernandes, accused of murdering fiancé Andrew Wagner in Worcester, begins mounting defense

More: Stephanie Fernandes testifies fiancé 'got stabbed' after going to 'head butt' her

More: Teen daughter of Worcester woman accused of murder testifies for mother’s defense

More: Murder or self-defense? Jurors begin deliberations in Worcester trial of Stephanie Fernandes

More: Fernandes guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2014 death of fiancé

More: Stephanie Fernandes gets 8 to 10 years in stabbing death of fiancé

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester woman's 2014 killing of fiancé highlighted on '48 Hours' news magazine

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Worcester, MA newsLocal Worcester, MA
Worcester man charged with stabbing uncle to death in Blackstone
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Andrew D. McGrath, of Worcester, accused of stabbing uncle to death; charged with murder
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Worcester man held without bail after allegedly stabbing uncle in Blackstone
Blackstone, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DA: Man wanted in Malden murder stabbed 79-year-old victim more 30 times
Malden, MA14 hours ago
Mass. man charged with shooting girlfriend, killing her 14-year-old son
Brockton, MA16 hours ago
Easthampton woman accused of murdering her boyfriend
Easthampton, MA13 hours ago
Fugitive slashed 75-year-old Boston man’s throat, then ate his food and slept on his couch: DA
Boston, MA10 hours ago
Man Stabbed to Death in Western Mass., Suspect in Custody
Easthampton, MA1 day ago
Pawtucket man killed in crash in Mansfield
Mansfield, MA2 days ago
'Unthinkable': Brockton Stepfather Accused Of Shooting 14-Year-Old Stepson To Death
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts State Police add three suspected killers to Most Wanted Fugitive list
Boston, MA2 days ago
Police Seek Help Locating Missing Worcester Teen
Worcester, MA22 hours ago
Police: Suspect wanted in murder of 75-year-old Boston man arrested after violent struggle
Boston, MA1 day ago
Man accused in 1971 Bedford, Massachusetts, cold case tried buying fake witnesses, false testimony, DA says
Bedford, MA14 hours ago
Cape Cod man is facing charges for attempted robbery of a Boston bank
Boston, MA3 days ago
DA: Boston woman charged with attacking 13-year-old boy at MBTA station
Boston, MA2 days ago
Domestic Violence: Man Held Without Bail In 'Disturbing' Boston Attack, DA Says
Boston, MA1 day ago
Chicopee officer suffers serious medical event following Battle of the Badges hockey game
Chicopee, MA20 hours ago
Ringleader of stolen ID, vehicle buying scheme in Mass. pleads guilty
Haverhill, MA1 day ago
DA: 14-year-old boy dead, woman in critical condition after Brockton shooting
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Episode 7 of Unsolved: Worcester Season 3, 'What Happened to Donald Wallace?,' Now Available
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Foster Child Taken From Only Family She's Known as Thousands Linger in System
Boston, MA5 hours ago
Thousands without power as Central Mass. settles in for nor'easter
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Suspect arrested in connection with Lowell shooting that left victim with multiple wounds
Lowell, MA2 days ago
Man surrenders following standoff in Providence
Providence, RI3 days ago
Woman Slashed Teen's Face In Unprovoked Attack At Boston Bus Station: DA
Boston, MA2 days ago
Wrong-Way Crash on Morrissey Boulevard Leaves At Least One Person Hospitalized
Boston, MA1 day ago
42-year-old man fatally stabbed at home in Blackstone, Massachusetts
Blackstone, MA4 days ago
Like Father Like Son: Boston Man Uses Father's Numbers For 28 Years, Wins Big
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy