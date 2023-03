wcyb.com

Update: Haysi vice mayor killed while fighting Buchanan County wildfire, officials say By WCYB, 5 days ago

By WCYB, 5 days ago

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The funeral service for Haysi Vice Mayor Rocky Wood will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Ridgeview ...