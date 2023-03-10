Career night from Brown leads Ohio to first round victory

You recruit big time players for big time moments. It’s taken some time, but Ohio is starting to get some big time results from their star recruit.

AJ Brown, a four-star recruit according to ESPN, had a career night for Ohio in the 90-70 drubbing of Ball State in the first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament on Thursday afternoon. The darling of the 2022 recruiting class for Ohio had a career-high 28 points on 10-16 shooting with a 5-10 mark from three-point territory. Brown scored 17 in a dominant first half performance that allowed Ohio to grab a commanding lead early in the game.

Despite the night becoming all about Brown at the end, it took a little while until he started to heat up.

Dwight Wilson III poured in the first two baskets of the night for Ohio but a fast start from the Cardinals gave them a 10-4 lead nearly five minutes into the match. The big man was crucial on the boards all night though. Wilson grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with 11 points on the night.

The Bobcats started hitting free throws to slowly cut at the lead before the Brown show started. The freshman then hit a step-back three-pointer to give Ohio a lead they would ultimately never relinquish.

DeVon Baker quickly upped the lead to five with another three-pointer but the Cardinals were still able to hang around for a little bit. Ball State was able to cut the lead down to two with 10 minutes remaining in the half, but it all fell apart from there.

A jumper from Elmore James, a spinning jumper from Brown and then a steal-and-score from the star freshman happened in what seemed like the blink of an eye, giving Ohio an eight-point lead out of nowhere.

The pressure didn’t stop there. James and Miles Brown hit quick three-pointers, followed by an AJ Brown and-1 bucket that gave them a now 16-point cushion.

Ohio then immediately went on a 10-0 run that was capped off by a three-pointer from Brown. The freshman hit a couple of more free throws and then a thunderous alley-oop to Wilson in the last seconds of the half gave Ohio a 54-32 lead after the first half.

Wilson had eight of his 11 points in the first half, shooting a perfect 4-4 from the field during that span.

The second half didn’t match the same dominance from Ohio, but their work in the first half gave them enough breathing room to allow that to happen.

They still made sure to set the tone early in the second frame though. An and-1 bucket from Wilson got the festivities started then a three-point basket from Jaylin Hunter would push the lead up to 28 less than two minutes into the final half. The guard would finish with 13 points on the night while dishing out a team-high four assists.

The two teams would then go on to trade baskets for the next few minutes before five straight points from AJ Brown would push the lead above 30 points.

The lead would hover around that mark for most of the half before Ball State made a late run over the final five minutes of the game. With substitutions now starting to make their way in, the Cardinals were able to cut the deficit down to 20 by the end of the match.

The tests don’t get any easier from here for Ohio. They next match up against No. 1 seeded Toledo on Friday night at 5 p.m. EST as they try to pull off a massive upset and move on to the MAC championship round. A recap of the semi-final game can be found at Athensmessenger.com.