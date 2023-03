Mississippi State, Tennessee, Arkansas and Vanderbilt were winners on Thursday in the second round of play in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

No. 1 seed Alabama is in action today against No. 9 seed Mississippi State at 1 p.m. ET. That’s followed by No. 4 seed Missouri vs. No. 5 seed Tennessee. The night session is slated to start at 7 p.m. with No. 10 seed Arkansas facing No. 2 seed Texas A&M. No. 3 seed Kentucky plays No. 6 seed Vanderbilt in the nightcap.

Here’s a dedicated Twitter feed with updates on Friday’s action. You can find the full schedule and results below the feed.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe competes against Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

