WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code gets $100 for Friday slate

By Action Network,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDwsk_0lEQngrt00

Sports betting has officially gone live in Massachusetts and that means in-state residents can take advantage of an awesome new customer offer from WynnBET Sportsbook. New users can grab the WynnBET promo code using this link to bet $100 and get $100 in bet credits.

That’s right, if you use the WynnBET promo when signing up, you can get $100 in bet credits when you start out with a $100 initial bet. This gives bettors the potential to double their bankroll with a single wager.

Bettors outside of Massachusetts can use the standard WynnBET promo code XNPBONUSNY that gives new customers $100 in bet credits when they sign up to and bet $20 at odds of -120 or greater.

Both of these offers can be used for any sports market on WynnBET, but the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Toronto Raptors offers some interesting betting opportunities. Click the buttons below to learn more.

WynnBet Massachusetts Go-Live Promo Code WynnBET Promo Code

Already have an account with WynnBet? Check out more of the best sports betting sites and betting apps .

Raptors vs. Lakers pick

Sports betting has finally made it to Massachusetts, so why got started in sports betting with a wager against the hated Los Angeles Lakers?

WynnBET Sportsbook lists the Lakers as a one-point favorite tonight, and I think it’s a perfect spot to take the Raptors.

Toronto played well in its last two road games against the Nuggets and Clippers, but wound up on the losing end both times. If they keep up that same level of energy, they should be able to steal a win at some point. The 32-35 Raptors also need wins to keep up in the Eastern Conference playoff race, so they won’t mail it in tonight.

Los Angeles has played well recently with LeBron James injured. The Lakers have won seven of their past 10 games to get to 32-34 and Anthony Davis has been playing great, but he’ll be a game-time decision tonight with a foot injury. The good news for LA is that D’Angelo Russell back in the lineup tonight.

LeBron’s absence is going to bite the Lakers eventually, and Toronto is good enough to steal a win in LA, especially if Davis also doesn’t play. If you agree, use the WynnBET Massachusetts promo to take Toronto.

The pick: Raptors +1
How to use your WynnBET promo code
  1. Use the WynnBET promo link .
  2. Be sure to read the T&C’s of the offer.
  3. Enter and validate your details.
  4. Make your initial deposit and place your first real-money wager of $100.
  5. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, your $100 of bet credits will be placed into your account.
  6. You must use the bonus bet within seven days of it being awarded, otherwise it will expire.

Looking for another offer? Try the BetMGM bonus code for a $1,000 first bet on the house.

If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support
Terms and conditions at bet.WynnBET.com . Must be 21 or older to participate.  Get set before you bet – talk to GameSense first! LiveChat @ GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234.

