Open in App
Bronx, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Video shows NYC Foodtown worker attacked by shoplifters

By Amanda Woods,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SqvaT_0lEQndDi00

Disturbing new video shows a Foodtown worker in the Bronx getting pummeled this week fighting the uphill battle of trying to stop shoplifters.

The 36-year-old employee was attacked around 1 p.m. Tuesday inside the supermarket on Allerton Avenue near Paulding Avenue in Allerton during a “verbal dispute with a customer’’ who was stealing — only the latest in an avalanche of retail thefts in the Big Apple, cops said.

Store manager Louis Porcelli told News 12 that shoplifting has become more of a problem at the store over the past year — as it has in the rest of the city — and he called for an increased police presence.

He said he’d never seen an incident in his store as violent as the one this week.

“Not to this extent,” Porcelli said. “I mean, we had caught people, we ran after them, we got the merchandise, but you know, not this brutal attack .

“I hope people think twice bef ore they do [something like this],” he added. “If you’re hungry, ask for it, and maybe we’ll give you a steak or whatever. But don’t go and steal.”

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Surveillance video inside a Bronx Foodtown shows two people attacking an employee. The store owner says the employee confronted two alleged shoplifters before they began to punch him repeatedly. https://t.co/i2VFIt3Y3L pic.twitter.com/PsGdF9tFkC

— News12BK (@News12BK) March 9, 2023

The footage, obtained by News 12, shows one person knocking the employee to the floor near the exit of the supermarket and then viciously punching him while he was down.

The victim was socked in the face and forehead, authorities said.

The assailant left the store with another person, who was standing in the doorway, the clip shows.

Porcelli said the skirmish began when the worker confronted a man and woman about leaving with unpaid food stashed in their bag.

The duo exchanged words with the employee, who tried to stop them as they made their way to the door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265lgN_0lEQndDi00
The victim was punched in the face and forehead, cops said.
WABC

The worker, who refused medical attention, was back to work at the supermarket Thursday but was too upset to speak about what had happened.

Retail workers and business owners have told The Post that the recent skyrocketing number of shoplifting incidents, which was a record-breaking 63,000 last year, has become unbearable.

A Midtown retail group even went as far as hiring a K-9 unit to deter the stick-fingered shoppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fiRzD_0lEQndDi00
The victim returned to work Thursday but was too shaken to speak about the incident.
WABC

Mayor Eric Adams also took the drastic step earlier this month of telling shop owners to prohibit customers from entering their stores with masks on — so that surveillance cameras can catch those with crime on their mind.

The attack at Porcelli’s store came just about a week after a defenseless Bronx grocery store cashier was repeatedly pummeled by a deranged woman and her grown daughters in a shocking caught-on-video assault.

Lisbel Rodriguez Luna, 25, was left bruised and battered — and scared for her life — in the Feb. 26 afternoon attack at Food Universe in Fordham Manor that stemmed from an argument over cashing in recyclable bottles a week earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Udt9q_0lEQndDi00
The incident comes just a week after an attack on another grocery-store worker in the Bronx.
WABC

“No one ever attacked me like that,” Luna told The Post a day later, adding she’s terrified to go back to work because her attackers are still on the loose and may return.
But “I have to come back,” she said. “I have to work. I need money. I need my job. I don’t know what else I can do.”=

“I’ll call them the regulars, the professionals if you will, the people who do this a lot,” Dinowitz said. “So if you’re convicted a second time within two years, you will face a more significant penalty than simply petit larceny.”

The second conviction would automatically become fourth-degree grand larceny — a felony, he said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Boy, 14, arrested in caught-on-video attack on NYC subway rider, 15, with autism: cops
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Man brutally beaten, robbed waiting for McDonald’s drive-thru order in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY12 hours ago
Two NYC women killed in separate domestic assaults days apart
New York City, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
14-year-old boy nabbed in Manhattan subway attack on autistic boy caught on video
Manhattan, NY17 hours ago
Man shot on MTA bus in Prospect Lefferts Gardens; search continues for suspect
Brooklyn, NY16 hours ago
Woman, 57, attacked with bleach during argument at SI deli
Staten Island, NY8 hours ago
Man found dead in 'trashed' Queens apartment with blood coming out of his mouth
Queens, NY19 hours ago
NYPD: 3 Manhattan shootings reported in 5 hours
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Suspect used stolen credit card at Brooklyn meat market
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Rats invade stove near pregnant NYC woman’s bedroom
New York City, NY8 hours ago
Teenage boy shot outside NYC high school, triggering lockdown
New York City, NY1 day ago
Two teens, man injured in three shootings in Manhattan: NYPD
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
NYC couple claims they found a dead rat floating in their soup
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Woman, 28, found beaten to death inside Brooklyn apartment: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Brooklyn woman found dead in her apartment, man in custody: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Body of woman found in Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NY trio including ex-Smith & Wesson employee arrested in ghost gun ring takedown
New York City, NY10 hours ago
17-year-old Bronx girl reported missing over one week
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Woman found dead, stabbed in Brooklyn domestic dispute: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
A shoplifting turns violent at the Brooklyn Heights Key Food
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Murder Suspect Slashed 75-Year-Old's Throat, Ate His Food, Slept on His Couch
Boston, MA1 day ago
Group of teens stole $42K in calculators from Bronx high schools: NYPD
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Man arrested in machete attack at LI laundromat; victim in critical condition
Valley Stream, NY17 hours ago
Selfie Posing Muggers Sought in Attack on Man Near Yankee Stadium
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Masked thieves steal Louis Vuitton bag at gunpoint aboard Manhattan subway train
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Texas tourist held in headlock, mugged at knifepoint in NYC: cops
New York City, NY3 days ago
Texas tourist headlocked at night by armed robbers while visiting NYC, cops say
New York City, NY3 days ago
Armed duo in black ski masks robs NYC subway rider of $4K Louis Vuitton sneakers, iPhone
New York City, NY2 days ago
D.A. Bragg Announces Hate Crime Charges Against James Ryan for Antisemitic and Racist Graffiti
Manhattan, NY16 hours ago
Man, 29, fatally shot outside Brooklyn deli
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy