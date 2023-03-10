Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vikings release WR Adam Thielen, after 8 seasons with franchise

By WCCO Staff,

3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, the team reported Friday morning .

Thielen has been with the Vikings for eight seasons. A former undrafted rookie, Thielen has been an extremely productive and consistent player for the majority of his career.

"Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history. Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam's influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. "He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin and their entire family."

RELATED: "Right place at the exact right time": Vikings KJ Osborn helps save man from burning car in Texas

A backup during his first two seasons, Thielen was elevated into the Vikings' starting lineup ahead of the 2015 season.

He's since been named to the Pro Bowl twice and helped the team reach the NFC title game in 2017 with 1,373 yards receiving. His production has fallen off in the last couple years, but he's been an endzone threat. He caught 10 touchdowns in 2021 and six this last season.

"Adam's story is one many know and admire and an incredible example of what a relentless pursuit of a goal can ultimately accomplish. For over a decade, Adam honed his craft to become one of the most well-recognized wide receivers in the NFL. Over that same time, he poured so much of his time into his home state, which made it even more special for him to earn our 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "I personally leaned on Adam for his work ethic, leadership, and counsel multiple times to help get our team where we wanted it to be last season. I appreciate Adam's contributions and will be pulling for continued success for him, Caitlin and their children."

The team has been looking to get its salary cap situation under control. Minnesota also released veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks on Monday , freeing up millions in cap space.

Free agency begins on March 15.

