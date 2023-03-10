Open in App
Decatur, IL
WCIA

Car stuck on pedestrian bridge at Decatur park

By Noah Nelson,

5 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A red car was stuck on a pedestrian bridge in Decatur on Wednesday.

New roof solar system coming to Decatur sports center

The Decatur Park District shared on social media that the pedestrian bridge, located across the old train trestle in the West End of Fairview Park, is closed until further notice. This is so crews can work to remove the car that became stuck on the bridge overnight.

Officials added that the bridge will likely be closed for some time as the railing and fencing sustained significant damage.

Arrest made in connection with dead dog found near Forsyth

Decatur Police also shared in the comment section of the post that the driver of the vehicle has been identified and that the damage is isolated to this path alone. They continue to investigate the situation.

